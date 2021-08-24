Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Witnesses Emergence of Aptiv Plc and BASF SE as Dominant Vendors | Technavio

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The market is driven by growing advantages and the benefits of original OE replacement parts, the growing average age of vehicles in the US, and the growing passion for vehicle customization and surge in the number of vendors. However, the declining trend of automotive sales in the US since 2016 and challenges from online retailing to conventional retailing might impede the market to grow in the forthcoming years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The automotive parts aftermarket in the US is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles). The presence of numerous physical stores in the automotive market in the US is one of the major market enablers for the offline segment. The passenger vehicles segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in terms of automotive type.

The automotive parts aftermarket in us covers the following areas:

Automotive Parts Aftermarket In US Sizing

Automotive Parts Aftermarket In US Forecast

Automotive Parts Aftermarket In US Analysis



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

DENSO Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

