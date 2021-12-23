Automotive Parts Market in Poland to Record USD 8.51 Bn Growth | 7.58% CAGR Projection Through 2026 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from automotive parts market study in Poland

Automotive parts market size in Poland to increase by USD 8.51 billion at 7.58% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

to increase by at 7.58% CAGR between 2021 and 2026 7.21% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

Offline distribution channel segment to account for maximum sales of automotive parts during the forecast period

Dominant vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Faurecia SE, Hutchinson SA, Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO, PGM Automotive sp. z o.o, SOME group, TOMEX Brakes sp. z o.o. sp.k., TURBOJULITA SP Z O O, Union Parts Sp. z o.o, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automotive Parts Market in Poland: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The automotive parts market in Poland is driven by the increasing average age of vehicles. Most people own the same vehicle for a longer duration. Hence, automotive manufacturers globally are focusing on enhancing the average service life of their vehicles by using high-quality parts. In addition, the increasing cost of vehicles is discouraging consumers from purchasing new vehicles. All these factors are increasing the average age of vehicles, which is increasing the need for regular maintenance of vehicles and the replacement of various automotive parts such as tires, lubricating oil, and other automotive components. Thus, the increasing average life of vehicles is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Although the advantages and benefits of OE parts and replacement parts and growing passion for vehicle customization and increasing number of vendors will further boost the market growth, uncertain demand and high SKUs for automotive parts and the increasing adoption of EVs in Poland might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The automotive parts market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of the automotive parts market through 2026?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the automotive parts market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the automotive parts market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Automotive Fasteners Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive High-performance Brake System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Parts Market In Poland Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis Poland Performing market contribution Poland at 100% Key consumer countries Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Faurecia SE, Hutchinson SA, Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO, PGM Automotive sp. z o.o, SOME group, TOMEX Brakes sp. z o.o. sp.k., TURBOJULITA SP Z O O, Union Parts Sp. z o.o, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our automotive parts market snapshot to unlock TOC

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

