Automotive parts market size in Poland to grow by USD 10.96 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing average age of vehicles - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the automotive parts market in Poland is forecasted to grow by USD 10.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.76%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing average age of vehicles, the advantages and benefits of OE parts and replacement parts, and growing passion for vehicle customization and the increasing number of vendors. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Poland Automotive Parts Market

Vendor Analysis

The automotive parts market in Poland is fragmented, with the presence of several well-established players. Vendors are making significant investments in R&D to offer better products to their customers and expand their customer base. In addition, they are opting for mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their position. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Anwa Tech Sp. z o. o

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Dayco IP Holdings LLC

ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

Faurecia

Hutchinson SA

LAMAR Sp. z o. o.

Moderntech Sp. z o.o.

Muhr und Bender KG

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

PGM Automotive sp. z o.o

Pro Cars Group sp. z o.o.

SOME Group

TEDGUM

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin significantly with Technavio's expert analysis - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the automotive parts market size in Poland by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. Poland is home to some of the well-established automakers operating in the passenger vehicles segment. The country is witnessing improvements in passenger vehicles, both in terms of design and development. This is leading to the development of more reliable and durable automobiles that have a longer lifespan. In addition, rising investments in the R&D of vehicles and the increasing volume of sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the country are driving the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Increasing average age of vehicles

Advantages and benefits of OE parts and replacement parts

Growing passion for vehicle customization and the increasing number of vendors

The average lifespan of vehicles in European countries, including Poland, is increasing. Consumers in the country prefer to use the same vehicle for a longer duration. In addition, the use of high-quality parts and components increases the service life of vehicles. This discourages people from purchasing new vehicles. The rising average age of vehicles is increasing the need for vehicle maintenance and replacement of parts, which is driving the growth of the automotive parts market in Poland.

Major Trends:

Technological advances in automotive smart seats

Enhancing operating efficiency with Industry 4.0

Maturing autonomous vehicles concept

The growing focus on safety has increased the adoption of safety technologies, including automatic emergency braking systems and antilock braking systems. These technologies utilize various types of onboard sensors such as radar, LiDAR, and cameras to monitor real-time driving conditions. They inform the driver, apply brakes, or boost the braking power in case the driver fails to do so. This is increasing the integration of smart seats to provide safety to passengers during emergency braking. These seats allow the vehicle to safeguard against accidents caused by drowsiness by applying emergency brakes. They also provide a dynamic type of lateral support when the vehicle makes quick cornering maneuvers. Such innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Uncertain demand and high SKUs for automotive parts

Online retailers challenging traditional aftermarket retailers in Poland

Increasing adoption of EVs in Poland

The unpredictability and uncertainties in the supply and demand of automobile parts create problems regarding capacity management. This affects the sales and finances of OEMs. In addition, the automotive parts stock-keeping units (SKUs) portfolios are expanding with the increasing demand for international market-specific variants and the proliferation of different types of vehicles. This is creating significant inventory issues, which is challenging the growth of the market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this automotive parts market in Poland report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive parts market in Poland between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the automotive parts market in Poland and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive parts market across Poland

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive parts market vendors in Poland

Related Reports:

The automotive aftermarket market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 164.58 billion. The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), distribution channel (retailer, wholesale, and distribution), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive parts aftermarket market in US is estimated to grow by USD 30.83 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69%. The market is segmented by type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Automotive Parts Market in Poland: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.85 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anwa Tech Sp. z o. o, Apollo Tyres Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Dayco IP Holdings LLC, ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., Faurecia, Hutchinson SA, Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO, LAMAR Sp. z o. o., Moderntech Sp. z o.o., Muhr und Bender KG, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., PGM Automotive sp. z o.o, Pro Cars Group sp. z o.o., SOME Group, TEDGUM, TOMEX Brakes sp. z o.o. sp.k., TURBOJULITA SP Z O O, Union Parts Sp. z o.o, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Poland : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Poland : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Automotive parts market in Poland 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Automotive parts market in Poland 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 65: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Dayco IP Holdings LLC

Exhibit 70: Dayco IP Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 71: Dayco IP Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Dayco IP Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Faurecia

Exhibit 73: Faurecia - Overview



Exhibit 74: Faurecia - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Faurecia - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Faurecia - Segment focus

11.7 Hutchinson SA

Exhibit 77: Hutchinson SA - Overview



Exhibit 78: Hutchinson SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Hutchinson SA - Key news



Exhibit 80: Hutchinson SA - Key offerings

11.8 Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO

Exhibit 81: Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO - Overview



Exhibit 82: Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Knauf Industries Polska Sp. Z OO - Key offerings

11.9 Muhr und Bender KG

Exhibit 84: Muhr und Bender KG - Overview



Exhibit 85: Muhr und Bender KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Muhr und Bender KG - Key offerings

11.10 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 PGM Automotive sp. z o.o

Exhibit 92: PGM Automotive sp. z o.o - Overview



Exhibit 93: PGM Automotive sp. z o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: PGM Automotive sp. z o.o - Key offerings

11.12 Pro Cars Group sp. z o.o.

Exhibit 95: Pro Cars Group sp. z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Pro Cars Group sp. z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Pro Cars Group sp. z o.o. - Key offerings

11.13 SOME Group

Exhibit 98: SOME Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: SOME Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: SOME Group - Key offerings

11.14 TOMEX Brakes sp. z o.o. sp.k.

Exhibit 101: TOMEX Brakes sp. z o.o. sp.k. - Overview



Exhibit 102: TOMEX Brakes sp. z o.o. sp.k. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: TOMEX Brakes sp. z o.o. sp.k. - Key offerings

11.15 TURBOJULITA SP Z O O

Exhibit 104: TURBOJULITA SP Z O O - Overview



Exhibit 105: TURBOJULITA SP Z O O - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: TURBOJULITA SP Z O O - Key offerings

11.16 Union Parts Sp. z o.o

Exhibit 107: Union Parts Sp. z o.o - Overview



Exhibit 108: Union Parts Sp. z o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Union Parts Sp. z o.o - Key offerings

11.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 110: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 113: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 118: Research methodology



Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 120: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio