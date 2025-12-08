Automotive PCB Market to Reach USD 11.91 Billion by 2030, Driven by EV and ADAS Growth | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive PCB Market Size

The global Automotive PCB market is projected to grow from USD 7592.1 Million in 2024 to USD 11910 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. Overall, analysts agree that rising EV production, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and vehicle connectivity are key drivers of the market.

Major Trends

The Automotive PCB market is expanding due to several converging industry shifts. The push toward vehicle electrification and strict environmental mandates are major growth catalysts. Stringent emissions standards and strong EV subsidies encourage automakers to adopt electric powertrains, which depend on complex PCB systems.

Meanwhile, modern vehicles are evolving into "supercomputers on wheels," incorporating more digital functions, sensors, and electronic control modules. This increases the PCB content per vehicle and expands market demand. Key growth factors include government EV incentives, rising EV adoption, advanced safety systems, and the rise of high-performance, miniaturized PCBs.

Key drivers include:

Strict emission standards and EV subsidies pushing automakers toward electronics-rich designs

Government incentives for EVs and charging infrastructure

EVs using roughly 50% more PCBs than internal-combustion vehicles

Advanced safety systems (ADAS, radar, cameras) requiring high-performance PCBs

Consumer demand for connectivity, infotainment, and smart cockpit features

Growth of advanced PCB technologies such as HDI and flexible substrates

Trends Influencing Market Growth of Automotive PCB Market

Global regulations on CO₂ emissions and safety continue to accelerate the adoption of EVs and advanced electronics. Policies such as EV subsidies, charging-infrastructure incentives, and emissions mandates create a strong regulatory tailwind for PCB demand.

EVs require significantly more electronics than conventional vehicles—estimated at about 50% more PCB content. EV powertrains rely on multilayer PCBs for battery management systems, inverters, charging modules, and high-voltage control circuits. As electrification expands, PCB usage in power and propulsion systems is rising sharply.

Modern vehicles incorporate radar, cameras, lidar, and advanced control units—each dependent on sophisticated PCBs. Regulatory requirements for safety features such as lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking further accelerate ADAS adoption. Safety/ADAS is now one of the fastest-growing PCB applications.

Consumers expect connected, feature-rich vehicles with multiple displays, telematics systems, and infotainment modules. These features depend heavily on PCBs, making infotainment electronics the largest application segment today.

New PCB designs—such as HDI (high-density interconnect) and flex/rigid-flex PCBs—enable lighter, compact, high-power automotive electronics. These technologies support EV battery packs, compact ECUs, and high-performance sensing modules.

Automotive PCB Market Segmentation

Type Segment Growth

Double-layer and multilayer rigid PCBs dominate the market and serve complex electronics such as ADAS, infotainment, and engine control units.





Multilayer PCBs are the fastest-growing type due to vehicle electrification and space-saving requirements.





Single-layer PCBs have limited use for basic functions.





Flexible PCBs are a high-growth category, widely used in EV battery systems, wiring harnesses, and advanced sensors.





Application Segment Growth

Vehicle electronics —infotainment, telematics, dashboards—constitute the largest application segment.





Safety/ADAS systems are the fastest-growing segment due to regulatory mandates and advanced sensing technologies.





Powertrain electronics (including EV battery management and inverters) are expanding steadily as EV adoption accelerates.





Key Companies:

Jingpeng

TTM

CMK

Meiko

KCE

Jiantao

Jianding

AT&S

QiSheng

Yidun

WUSPRINTED CIRCUIT CO., LTD

KINWANG

Schweizer

Sheng Hong

BPMIN ELECTRONIC

Aoshikang

Automotive PCB Market Share

Asia-Pacific leads the global market due to its large automotive manufacturing base (China, Japan, Korea, India) and rapid adoption of EV and smart-vehicle technologies. China's EV dominance and electronics manufacturing strength make APAC the top region. North America is the fastest-growing region, driven by strong EV and autonomous-vehicle R&D and safety regulations. Europe remains a major market, supported by strict emissions and safety standards and the rapid shift toward electric and autonomous vehicles.

