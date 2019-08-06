Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market by Type, Component Type, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A pedestrian protection system is used to protect the pedestrians in the event of a sudden collision so that it leads to less harm. The pedestrian protection system has sensors that are designed for detecting collisions with pedestrians and an airbag control unit that can trigger the actuators for lifting the engine hood. When the system is activated, the rear section of the bonnet gets raised and the driver receives an automatic alarm. Systems such as pop-up hood and speed airbags, and flexible air tubes are used for pedestrian safety during the time of sudden accidents. The various systems majorly concentrate on protecting the pedestrian's heads and limbs.

There are many types of pedestrian protection systems such as driver warning, brake assist, automatic braking and collision avoidance (primary safety) and external airbags, pop-up bonnets, and advanced energy-absorbing materials (secondary safety), which are used in the vehicles. Moreover, as per the core definition only active hoods and external airbags are used to save the pedestrian from the collision.

The global automotive pedestrian protection system market is dynamic in nature and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on type, component type, vehicle type, and distribution channel. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive pedestrian protection system market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities from 2018 to 2025.

The global automotive pedestrian protection system market is segmented based on type, component type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into external airbags and pop-up bonnets. Based on component type, the market is divided into sensors, actuators, control units, and others (camera, accelerometer for air bags). On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into hatchback, sedan, and sport utility vehicle (SUV). Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive pedestrian protection system market include Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli SpA, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye N.V., Nissan Motor Corporation, Audi AG, Continental AG, and Valeo.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive pedestrian protection system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o External Airbags

o Pop-up Bonnets



By Component Type

o Sensors

o Actuators

o Control Units

o Others (camera, accelerometer for air bags)



By Vehicle Type

o Hatchback

o Sedan

o Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)



By Distribution channel

o OEM

o Aftermarket



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



