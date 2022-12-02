Automotive Plastics Global Markets Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles - Data from 2020 and 2021 & CAGR Projections through 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes all the automotive plastics by polymer type actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section, Market Dynamics, includes detailed descriptions of the drivers and restraints in automotive plastics.

The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on automotive plastics on the global level. The section will include COVID-19's impact on the supply and demand for automotive plastics, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) and value (U.S. dollars as noted) using 2020 as base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations.

Revenues from annual reports are taken from companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars. The average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars for companies reporting revenue in other currencies.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sabic, Asahi Kasei Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Covestro AG

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the market size for automotive plastics in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by polymer type, application, vehicle type, and geographic region

Highlights of the market potential for high performance plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , U.K., France , Japan , China and India

, , U.K., , , and In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for the growth of automotive plastics market

Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations

Review of the current market status, key technology issues, value chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the supply and demand of automotive plastics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

What's New in This Update

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Pricing Analysis

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background

Plastics Background

Plastic Production

Classification of Plastics

Durable versus Disposable

Commodity versus Specialty

Thermoplastics versus Thermosets

Plastic Applications in Automobiles

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Introduction

Definition

Market Dynamics

Overview

Evolution

Lightweighting of Vehicles

Need for Lightweighting

Benefits of Lightweighting

Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Market for Automotive Plastics

Replacement of Traditional Materials and Parts Integration

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Rising Concerns for Passenger Safety

Plastics Provide Comfort and Cost-Effective Design Opportunities

Cutting-Edge Innovations and Sustainability

Plastics Recovery at the End of Life

Energy Savings and Reduction of CO2 Emissions

Other Factors That Affect the Market for Automotive Plastics

Consumption Pattern of Plastics

Rapid Industrialization and Economic Development

Renewable-sourced or Bio-based Materials for the Automotive Industry

Volatility in the Plastics Industry

Outlook

Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insight

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threats from New Entrants

Degree of Competition

Threats from Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Price Impact

Conclusion

Chapter 6 High-Performance Plastics

Overview

High-Performance Plastics

Historical Background

Characteristics

Thermal Stability and Temperature Resistance

Crystallinity

Factors Driving Growth of the High-performance Plastics Market

Growing Transportation Industry

Superior Properties of High-Performance Plastics

Replacement of Traditional Materials

Factors Restraining Growth of the High-performance Plastics Market

High Cost and Limited Penetration of High-Performance Plastics

Types of High-performance Plastics

Fluoropolymers

High Performance Polyamides (HPPA)

Sulfone Polymers

Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs)

Polyimides (PI)

Chapter 7 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Polymer Type

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Polymer Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Major Companies Producing Polypropylene

Applications in the Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Region

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyamide (PA)

Chapter 8 Automotive Plastics by Application

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

Interior

Exterior

Electrical Components

Under the Hood Components

Major Challenges

Other Applications

Chapter 9 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Vehicle Type

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 10 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America , Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Akro-Plastic GmbH

Arkema

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Basf Se

Borealis AG

Celanese Corp.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Covestro AG

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dow

Dsm

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess Corp.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Magna International Inc.

Rtp Co.

Sabic

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

