Automotive Plastics Global Markets Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles - Data from 2020 and 2021 & CAGR Projections through 2026

Dec 02, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes all the automotive plastics by polymer type actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section, Market Dynamics, includes detailed descriptions of the drivers and restraints in automotive plastics.
The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on automotive plastics on the global level. The section will include COVID-19's impact on the supply and demand for automotive plastics, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) and value (U.S. dollars as noted) using 2020 as base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations.
Revenues from annual reports are taken from companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars. The average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars for companies reporting revenue in other currencies.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sabic, Asahi Kasei Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Covestro AG
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for automotive plastics in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by polymer type, application, vehicle type, and geographic region
- Highlights of the market potential for high performance plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China and India
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for the growth of automotive plastics market
- Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations
- Review of the current market status, key technology issues, value chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the supply and demand of automotive plastics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- What's New in This Update
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Pricing Analysis
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Plastics Background
- Plastic Production
- Classification of Plastics
- Durable versus Disposable
- Commodity versus Specialty
- Thermoplastics versus Thermosets
- Plastic Applications in Automobiles
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Definition
- Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Evolution
- Lightweighting of Vehicles
- Need for Lightweighting
- Benefits of Lightweighting
- Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Market for Automotive Plastics
- Replacement of Traditional Materials and Parts Integration
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
- Rising Concerns for Passenger Safety
- Plastics Provide Comfort and Cost-Effective Design Opportunities
- Cutting-Edge Innovations and Sustainability
- Plastics Recovery at the End of Life
- Energy Savings and Reduction of CO2 Emissions
- Other Factors That Affect the Market for Automotive Plastics
- Consumption Pattern of Plastics
- Rapid Industrialization and Economic Development
- Renewable-sourced or Bio-based Materials for the Automotive Industry
- Volatility in the Plastics Industry
- Outlook
Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insight
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threats from New Entrants
- Degree of Competition
- Threats from Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Introduction
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Price Impact
- Conclusion
Chapter 6 High-Performance Plastics
- Overview
- High-Performance Plastics
- Historical Background
- Characteristics
- Thermal Stability and Temperature Resistance
- Crystallinity
- Factors Driving Growth of the High-performance Plastics Market
- Growing Transportation Industry
- Superior Properties of High-Performance Plastics
- Replacement of Traditional Materials
- Factors Restraining Growth of the High-performance Plastics Market
- High Cost and Limited Penetration of High-Performance Plastics
- Types of High-performance Plastics
- Fluoropolymers
- High Performance Polyamides (HPPA)
- Sulfone Polymers
- Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs)
- Polyimides (PI)
Chapter 7 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Polymer Type
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Polymer Type
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Major Companies Producing Polypropylene
- Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Region
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polyamide (PA)
Chapter 8 Automotive Plastics by Application
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application
- Interior
- Exterior
- Electrical Components
- Under the Hood Components
- Major Challenges
- Other Applications
Chapter 9 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Vehicle Type
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Chapter 10 Global Market for Automotive Plastics by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Akro-Plastic GmbH
- Arkema
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Basf Se
- Borealis AG
- Celanese Corp.
- Compagnie Plastic Omnium
- Covestro AG
- Daicel Polymer Ltd.
- Dow
- Dsm
- Evonik Industries AG
- Lanxess Corp.
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Magna International Inc.
- Rtp Co.
- Sabic
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t094so
