Automotive Power Steering Motor Market to Record a CAGR of 6.45%, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Sep 21, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive power steering motor market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product and technological innovations to compete in the market.
The automotive power steering motor market size is expected to grow by USD 622.5 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Scope
The automotive power steering motor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Power Steering Motor Market Size
- Automotive Power Steering Motor Market Trends
- Automotive Power Steering Motor Market Industry Analysis
Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Komachine Co., Lucas TVS LTD., Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers manufactures and supplies engineered automotive systems and components, primarily for powertrain applications.
- General Motors Co. - The company offers automotive power steering motors, including General Motors 19257875, electric power steering motor, and electric power steering motor window vent deflectors.
- Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - The company offers automotive power steering motors. It also offers automotive and motorcycle products such as motorized hydraulic power steering systems, electric power steering systems, and belt drive EPS systems.
- JTEKT Corp. - The company manufactures and supplies steering systems, viz. steering gears, columns and RPS assemblies, axle assemblies, and other auto ancillaries to almost all Indian passenger car and utility vehicle manufacturers.
- Mando Corp. - The company provides highly advanced brakes, suspension, and steering parts to General Motors, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Suzuki, Chevrolet, and many other automobile manufacturers worldwide.
Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Passenger Cars: The passenger car segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the significant increase in the adoption of SUVs among customers
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in car sales and the presence of well-established car manufacturers will drive the automotive power steering motor market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive power steering motor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive power steering motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive power steering motor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive power steering motor market vendors
|
Automotive Power Steering Motor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 622.5 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.28
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 70%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Komachine Co., Lucas TVS LTD., Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BorgWarner Inc.
- Exhibit 89: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 General Motors Co.
- Exhibit 94: General Motors Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: General Motors Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: General Motors Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: General Motors Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: General Motors Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 JTEKT Corp.
- Exhibit 102: JTEKT Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: JTEKT Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: JTEKT Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Mando Corp.
- Exhibit 107: Mando Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Mando Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Mando Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 NSK Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: NSK Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: NSK Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH
- Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 122: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 123: thyssenkrupp AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
