Automotive Power Steering Motor Market to Record a CAGR of 6.45%, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive power steering motor market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product and technological innovations to compete in the market.

The automotive power steering motor market size is expected to grow by USD 622.5 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive power steering motor market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Komachine Co., Lucas TVS LTD., Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers manufactures and supplies engineered automotive systems and components, primarily for powertrain applications.

The company offers manufactures and supplies engineered automotive systems and components, primarily for powertrain applications. General Motors Co. - The company offers automotive power steering motors, including General Motors 19257875, electric power steering motor, and electric power steering motor window vent deflectors.

The company offers automotive power steering motors, including General Motors 19257875, electric power steering motor, and electric power steering motor window vent deflectors. Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - The company offers automotive power steering motors. It also offers automotive and motorcycle products such as motorized hydraulic power steering systems, electric power steering systems, and belt drive EPS systems.

The company offers automotive power steering motors. It also offers automotive and motorcycle products such as motorized hydraulic power steering systems, electric power steering systems, and belt drive EPS systems. JTEKT Corp. - The company manufactures and supplies steering systems, viz. steering gears, columns and RPS assemblies, axle assemblies, and other auto ancillaries to almost all Indian passenger car and utility vehicle manufacturers.

The company manufactures and supplies steering systems, viz. steering gears, columns and RPS assemblies, axle assemblies, and other auto ancillaries to almost all Indian passenger car and utility vehicle manufacturers. Mando Corp. - The company provides highly advanced brakes, suspension, and steering parts to General Motors, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Suzuki, Chevrolet, and many other automobile manufacturers worldwide.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars: The passenger car segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the significant increase in the adoption of SUVs among customers



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in car sales and the presence of well-established car manufacturers will drive the automotive power steering motor market growth in APAC during the forecast period.



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Power Steering Motor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive power steering motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive power steering motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive power steering motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive power steering motor market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Floor Carpet Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive floor carpet market is projected to grow by USD 1.24 billion with a CAGR of 3.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive telematics market share is expected to increase by USD 109.84 billion from 2021 to 2026

Automotive Power Steering Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 622.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Komachine Co., Lucas TVS LTD., Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 89: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 General Motors Co.

Exhibit 94: General Motors Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: General Motors Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: General Motors Co. - Key news



Exhibit 97: General Motors Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: General Motors Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc.

Exhibit 99: Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 JTEKT Corp.

Exhibit 102: JTEKT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: JTEKT Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: JTEKT Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Mando Corp.

Exhibit 107: Mando Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mando Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Mando Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 NSK Ltd.

Exhibit 115: NSK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: NSK Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 122: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: thyssenkrupp AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio