Automotive Power Window Switch Market size to grow by USD 897.72 million from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd., and ER.GI. Srl and General Motors Co., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive power window switch market is estimated to grow by USD 897.72 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.62%. The automotive power window switch market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive power window switch market are Anupam Industries and ER.GI. Srl, General Motors Co., Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Hung Yii Auto Parts Co. LTD., Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co KG, LS Corp., Marquardt GmbH, Minda Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Nu Relics Power Windows LLC, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Topbest Technology Co.Ltd, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyodenso Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Yueqing Daier Electron Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

ER.GI. Srl - The company offers automotive power window switches such as rear isolator switches, six contacts Volkswagen switches, and six contacts universal switches with wiring.

The company offers automotive power window switches for , Porsche Cayenne, Chevrolet Impala, Peugeot 307, Dodge Charger, and more.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 54% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to the market in the region. The low labor costs are driving the market in Asia, which is why major car manufacturers like General Motors Co., OMRON Corporation, etc. moved their manufacturing bases into developing Asian countries.

Impactful driver- The increasing Automotive Power Window Switch market is experiencing growth owing to rising demand for automotive switches. The market is driven by the necessity for Window Lifter Switches, Car Window Switches, Car Door Switches, Vehicle Power Window Switches, and other related products like Auto Window Regulator Switches and Automotive Electrical Switches. Notably, the rise in demand for Driver Side window switches, Passenger Side window switches, Rear window switches, and Master Power Window Switches, alongside Power Mirror switches and Window Regulator Control Switches, boosts the market's growth.

The market is driven by the necessity for Window Lifter Switches, Car Window Switches, Car Door Switches, Vehicle Power Window Switches, and other related products like Auto Window Regulator Switches and Automotive Electrical Switches. Notably, the rise in demand for Driver Side window switches, Passenger Side window switches, Rear window switches, and Master Power Window Switches, alongside Power Mirror switches and Window Regulator Control Switches, boosts the market's growth. Key Trend - An emerging trend dictating the Automotive Power Window Switch Market growth is the increasing integration of switches within single panels. This trend encompasses Automotive Interior Switches, Electric Window Regulator Switches, and Power Door Lock Switches, consolidating functionalities into Window Control Panels and Automotive Switch Modules. Moreover, the trend involves the amalgamation of Car Window Regulator Control Switches, Window Switch Assembly, Multi-function Power Window Switches, Electronic Window Switches, and Universal Power Window Switches within unified panels, streamlining operability and enhancing user experience.

- This trend encompasses Automotive Interior Switches, Electric Window Regulator Switches, and Power Door Lock Switches, consolidating functionalities into Window Control Panels and Automotive Switch Modules. Moreover, the trend involves the amalgamation of Car Window Regulator Control Switches, Window Switch Assembly, Multi-function Power Window Switches, Electronic Window Switches, and Universal Power Window Switches within unified panels, streamlining operability and enhancing user experience. Major Challenges - A significant challenge impeding the Automotive Power Window Switch Market growth lies in the quality and reliability concerns associated with these switches. This challenge encompasses issues regarding Aftermarket Window Switches, Power Window Switch Replacements, and Power Window Switch Kits. Concerns also revolve around the reliability of Window Switch Bezels, OEM Power Window Switches, Power Window Buttons, Power Window Controls, and Electric Window Switches, necessitating improvements to ensure enhanced quality and dependability in these components.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Application, the market is classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Depending on the type of vehicle, the configuration of the power window switches is different. The layout of a power window switch is modified on account of the vehicle's interior design and requirements. Given the strong demand from emerging countries and economic recovery in advanced economies, this segment is expected to grow.

Automotive Power Window Switch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

