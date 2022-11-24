Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Size to Grow by USD 2,434.53 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive powertrain testing services market as a part of the automotive components and accessories market, the parent market. The automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. Technavio calculates the automotive components and accessories market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of automotive components and accessories. The global automotive powertrain testing services market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,434.53 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market 2023-2027

Global Automotive powertrain testing services Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive powertrain testing services market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified, local, regional, and international vendors. The competition in the market is expected to increase due to the increase in test system extensions and technological innovations.

Some of the major vendors in the market include A and D Co. Ltd., AKKA Technologies SE, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH. These vendors possess a wide range of software and automation system for efficient testing of various aspects of the vehicle powertrain. With rising competition, the vendors in the market need to focus on improving after-sales service to build better customer relationships and increase product quality by enhancing the efficiency of test systems to accurately test the vehicle powertrain

Vendor Offerings -

A and D Co. Ltd.: The company offers automotive powertrain testing services namely HEV Powertrain Testing and Development through its subsidiary A and D Technology.

AKKA Technologies SE: The company offers automotive powertrain testing services such as powertrain design and validation, transmission and powertrain integration, powertrain electronics, and hybrid.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.: The company offers automotive powertrain testing services such as engine assembly and test, gear mesh test, axel assembly, and test.

AVL List GmbH: The company offers automotive powertrain testing services such as AVL AMA i60 SII Exhaust Measuring System, AVL AMA i60 Remote, and Stand Alone Unit.

The company offers automotive powertrain testing services such as i60 SII Exhaust Measuring System, i60 Remote, and Stand Alone Unit. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global Automotive powertrain testing services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive powertrain testing services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive powertrain testing services market.

APAC held a 60% share of the global automotive powertrain testing services market in 2022. The strong economic growth in developing countries such as China and India is increasing the growth prospects for passenger cars, which is attracting global automakers in the region. Besides, most automakers in the region are investing heavily to drive innovation in engines and powertrains. They are also expanding production facilities and setting up new facilities to cater to the growing demand for vehicles. All these factors are increasing the demand for automotive test equipment, including powertrain testing systems in APAC.

Segment Overview

By type, the global automotive powertrain testing services market is segmented into ICE powertrain and hybrid and electric powertrain.

The market share growth of the ICE powertrain segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The imposition of stricter emission norms by regulatory bodies across the world has forced OEMs and automotive tier-1 suppliers to continuously innovate and develop their powertrain systems. Various technologies, such as variable valve timing, variable valve lifting, engine downsizing, and turbochargers, are being implemented in automobiles to comply with emission standards, which has increased the complexity of modern ICE powertrain systems. The increasing complexity of these systems is driving the need for powertrain testing, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver – Governments across the world are enforcing various emission norms that are compelling automakers to develop better emission-compliant vehicles . In addition, the rise in consumer demand for more power has been inducing high pressure on automotive OEMs. Such demands are resulting in experimentation by carmakers, which has increased the use of turbochargers and superchargers for more power output from engines. All these factors are increasing the demand for powertrain testing, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.



Governments across the world are enforcing various emission norms that are compelling automakers to develop better emission-compliant vehicles In addition, the rise in consumer demand for more power has been inducing high pressure on automotive OEMs. Such demands are resulting in experimentation by carmakers, which has increased the use of turbochargers and superchargers for more power output from engines. All these factors are increasing the demand for powertrain testing, which is driving the growth of the market in focus. Key Trend - The development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems is the key trend in the market. Players in the market are leveraging internet-based technologies, computer networking, and IT skills in combination with engineering expertise to potentially transform the future of powertrain testing. For instance, Ricardo's Global Test Environment (GTE) has employed some of the latest secure networking and internet-based technologies to develop a remote access system. It provides everything that the test and development engineers require when they visit a powertrain test cell. It also offers the ability to cross-examine test parameters, alter test conditions, monitor results, investigate problems, look around the cell, and examine individual components. Aston Martin was one of the earliest adopters of this technology. The automaker used the GTE technology for its Aston Martin Vantage V8 engine testing. It resulted in a significant reduction in test development time and costs. Such developments among vendors and automakers are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems is the key trend in the market. Players in the market are leveraging internet-based technologies, computer networking, and IT skills in combination with engineering expertise to potentially transform the future of powertrain testing. For instance, Ricardo's Global Test Environment (GTE) has employed some of the latest secure networking and internet-based technologies to develop a remote access system. It provides everything that the test and development engineers require when they visit a powertrain test cell. It also offers the ability to cross-examine test parameters, alter test conditions, monitor results, investigate problems, look around the cell, and examine individual components. Aston Martin was one of the earliest adopters of this technology. The automaker used the GTE technology for its Aston Martin Vantage V8 engine testing. It resulted in a significant reduction in test development time and costs. Such developments among vendors and automakers are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The capital-intensive nature of testing facilities and equipment for powertrain testing is the major challenge in the market. The average price of setting up a powertrain testing facility is expensive and requires significant investment from testing service providers. In addition, the increasing complexity of modern powertrain systems has created high demands on instrumentation and test systems as they require high-tech dynamometers with high reliability and accuracy. Such precise requirements make the process of setting up a facility very expensive. Thus, the expensive nature of powertrain testing facilities is restraining the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this automotive powertrain testing services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive powertrain testing services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive powertrain testing services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive powertrain testing services market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive powertrain testing services market vendors

Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,434.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., AKKA Technologies SE, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, Cambustion Ltd., Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd., FEV Group GmbH, HORIBA Ltd., IAV GmbH, Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, Intertek Group Plc, IPG Automotive GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Mtech UK Associates Ltd., Mustang Advanced Engineering, Ricardo Plc, SGS SA, Shanghai W Ibeda High Tech. Group Co. Ltd., TEOS Powertrain Engineering, and thyssenkrupp AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

