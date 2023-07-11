Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market to grow by USD 2,434.53 million from 2022 to 2027|Historic industry size, segmentation and analysis report- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive powertrain testing services market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,434.53 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 7.86%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in the demanding consumer base and the government's enforcement to upgrade to newer emission norms, increasing vehicle population, and higher investments in R&D and testing due to cost pressure faced by OEMs.Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A and D Co. Ltd., AKKA Technologies SE, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, Combustion Ltd., Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd., FEV Group GmbH, HORIBA Ltd., IAV GmbH, Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, Intertek Group Plc, IPG Automotive GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Mtech UK Associates Ltd., Mustang Advanced Engineering, Ricardo Plc, SGS SA, Shanghai W Ibeda High Tech. Group Co. Ltd., TEOS Powertrain Engineering, and thyssenkrupp AG.

Get a holistic overview of the automotive powertrain testing services market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

This automotive powertrain testing services market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (ICE powertrain and hybrid and electric powertrain), and Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the ICE powertrain segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. As there is an increase in the number of stringent regulations by governments for powertrains in ICE vehicles globally, several manufacturers are forced to comply with automotive OEMs, and Tier-1 suppliers are forced to comply with such standards. As a result, these suppliers are constantly developing and innovating their powertrain systems which fuel the need for testing vehicles. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

The increase in the production of automotive vehicles drives market growth. One of the main markets for automotive players is APAC, as it is the fastest-growing market in terms of both production and consumption. Factors such as high domestic consumption and emission standard regulations are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in India and China. Furthermore, there is a significant promotion of hybrid electric vehicles and expansion plans in China as well as increasing investments in countries like Mexico and Brazil which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive powertrain testing services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the automotive powertrain testing services market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive powertrain testing services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive powertrain testing services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 25.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive e-compressor market growth.

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to increase to USD 33.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive premium tires market segmentation by end-user (replacement and OEM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the automotive premium tires market is the increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires.

Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,434.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., AKKA Technologies SE, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, Cambustion Ltd., Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd., FEV Group GmbH, HORIBA Ltd., IAV GmbH, Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, Intertek Group Plc, IPG Automotive GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Mtech UK Associates Ltd., Mustang Advanced Engineering, Ricardo Plc, SGS SA, Shanghai W Ibeda High Tech. Group Co. Ltd., TEOS Powertrain Engineering, and thyssenkrupp AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive powertrain testing services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive powertrain testing services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on ICE powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on ICE powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hybrid and electric powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hybrid and electric powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: A and D Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: A and D Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: A and D Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: A and D Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 AKKA Technologies SE

Exhibit 112: AKKA Technologies SE - Overview



Exhibit 113: AKKA Technologies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AKKA Technologies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AKKA Technologies SE - Segment focus

12.5 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Exhibit 116: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 AVL List GmbH

Exhibit 119: AVL List GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: AVL List GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AVL List GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Cambustion Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Cambustion Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cambustion Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Cambustion Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 FEV Group GmbH

Exhibit 128: FEV Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: FEV Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: FEV Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 131: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: HORIBA Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 IAV GmbH

Exhibit 136: IAV GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: IAV GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: IAV GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH

Exhibit 139: Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH - Overview



Exhibit 140: Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH - Key offerings

12.13 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 142: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 145: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Mtech UK Associates Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Mtech UK Associates Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mtech UK Associates Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Mtech UK Associates Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Mustang Advanced Engineering

Exhibit 150: Mustang Advanced Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mustang Advanced Engineering - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Mustang Advanced Engineering - Key offerings

12.16 Ricardo Plc

Exhibit 153: Ricardo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 154: Ricardo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Ricardo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Ricardo Plc - Segment focus

12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 157: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 160: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio