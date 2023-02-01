Automotive prognostics market size to increase by USD 5,269.12 million; North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Prognostics Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,269.12 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 21.58%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2023-2027

By region, the global automotive prognostics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 42% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high adoption of advanced telematics systems in passenger cars and commercial vehicles and the development of autonomous vehicles are driving the growth of the automotive prognostics market in North America.

Company Profiles

The automotive prognostics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ANSYS Inc. - The company offers automotive prognostics named Ansys optiSLang for process integration and design optimization.

- The company offers automotive prognostics such as robotic welding and automation, metal stamping, body in white metal pretreatment, and connected car real time monitoring. Continental AG - The company offers automotive prognostics such as a diagnostic routine for scripting and testing, guided fault finding for vehicles, guided service functions for dealer servicing routines, CAD for electrical systems and associated component packaging, and publication of designs and maintenance of building instructions.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics system, increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services, and the growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions. However, the high costs associated with telematics services are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The PLM software market size in the automotive sector is expected to increase by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%. The rise in IoT integration is notably driving the PLM software market growth in the automotive sector, although factors such as may impede the market growth.

size in the automotive sector is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%. The rise in IoT integration is notably driving the PLM software market growth in the automotive sector, although factors such as may impede the market growth. The automotive software market size is expected to increase to USD 10.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9%. The growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences is notably driving the automotive software market growth, although factors such as the rising complexity in software architecture leads to higher production costs for OEMs and suppliers may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this automotive prognostics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive prognostics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive prognostics market vendors.

Automotive Prognostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,269.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANSYS Inc., Bridgestone Corp., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Management LLC, Fleet Complete, Garrett Motion Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Magna International Inc., Open Text Corp., Pioneer Corp., Predii Inc., Preteckt Inc., Ridgetop Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Solera Holdings LLC, VMware Inc., Progress Software Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

