Automotive Pumps Market by Type, Technology, Displacement, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, EV, Off-Highway Vehicles, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Pumps Market by Type, Technology (Electric, Mechanical), Displacement, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), EV (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Off-Highway Vehicles, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive pump market is estimated to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2022 to USD 18.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

HEV is the largest electric vehicle segment of the automotive pump market during the forecast period

HEVs comprise an internal combustion engine as well as a battery. Thus, the architecture of an HEV is most suitable for installing pumps for regulating the flow of the fluid. Applications such as cooling, lubrication, and fuel injection require pumps for their efficient operation. Thus, the rising demand for HEV segment vehicles is expected to inflate the demand for automotive pumps and contribute to the growth of the global market.

Moreover, the demand for hybrid vehicles market is rising due to stringent emission regulation standards and the growing demand for low or zero-emission vehicles. Furthermore, governments of various countries provide purchase grants and tax rebates for hybrid vehicles.

For instance, in June-2021, The Indian government announced the decision to extend the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle (FAME) scheme by two years to March 31, 2024. The scheme, started in 2019 for promoting sales of hybrid and electric vehicles, was supposed to end by 2022. The government across the globe is planning to launch schemes for promoting electric vehicles, the market for electric vehicles would rise and proportionally with the sales of new electric vehicles, the market for automotive pumps would rise.



Passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive pump market

The increase in disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the automotive pump market. The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the automotive pump market. The market for automotive pump in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the increasing demand for electric cars by consumers and several amendments in transport policies made by various governments to curb harmful emissions are expected to drive the growth of the passenger car segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Moreover, component manufacturing startups and Tier I companies have strengthened their foothold in the region, thereby inflating the growth of the market. In addition, established automakers in Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to cater to the increased demand for pumps from OEMs in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Pumps Market

4.2 Automotive Pumps Market, by Region

4.3 Automotive Pumps Market, by Type

4.4 Automotive Pumps Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Pumps Market, by Technology

4.6 Automotive Pumps Market, by Displacement

4.7 Automotive Pumps Market, by EV Type

4.8 Automotive Pumps Market, by Application

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Implementation of Stringent Emission Norms by Regulatory Authorities

5.2.1.3 Increasing Trend of Engine Downsizing

5.2.1.4 Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.2.2 Increase in Installation of Electric Power Steering in Passenger Cars

5.2.2.3 Growing Demand for SUVs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Usage of Ethanol Fuel in Automotive Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of New Technologies

5.2.3.3 Robust Growth in Sales of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.4 Improving Sustainability of Passenger and Freight Transport

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increase in Cost of Electrification of Automotive Pumps

5.2.4.2 Decline in Growth of Aftermarket

5.3 Porters Five Forces

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Automotive Pumps Market Ecosystem

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trends and Disruptions in Automotive Pumps Market

5.11 Case Study

5.11.1 Reliability Analysis on Drive System of Gear-Type Oil Pump with Variable Displacement

5.11.2 Case Study on High-Power Automobile Water Pump Based on Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

5.12 Regulatory Framework

5.13 Trade Data

5.14 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16 Automotive Pumps Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.17 Automotive Pumps Market Scenario Analysis

6. Automotive Pumps Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Operational Data

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Research Methodology

6.1.4 Key Industry Insights

6.2 Fuel Pump

6.2.1 Stringent Emission Norms Worldwide are Expected to Drive Automotive Pumps Market

6.3 Water Pump

6.3.1 Increasing Sales of Commercial Vehicles is Expected to Drive Water Pump Market

6.4 Windshield Washer Pump

6.4.1 Improved Efficiency of Windshield Washing by Electric Pumps to Drive Automotive Pumps Market

6.5 Steering Pump

6.5.1 Integration of Hydraulic Steering Systems in Vehicles is Expected to Drive Steering Pump Market

6.6 Transmission Oil Pump

6.6.1 Emission Norms for Automotive Industry are Likely to Impact Transmission Oil Pump Market

6.7 Fuel Injection Pump

6.7.1 Mechanically Operated Fuel Injection Pumps Have Larger Market Share due to Conventional Powertrain in Vehicles

6.8 Vacuum Pump

6.8.1 Demand for Highly Efficient Fuel Injection Systems is Expected to Boost Vacuum Pump Market

6.9 Headlight Washer Pump

6.9.1 Increase in Premium Vehicle Sales is Driving Growth of Headlight Washer Pump Market

7. Automotive Pumps Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Operational Data

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Research Methodology

7.1.4 Key Industry Insights

7.2 Electric Pump

7.2.1 Electric Segment to Register Fastest Growth in Coming Years

8. Automotive Pumps Market, by Displacement

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Operational Data

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Research Methodology

8.1.4 Key Industry Insights

8.2 Fixed Displacement

8.2.1 Fixed Displacement Segment to Lead Automotive Pumps Market in Coming Years

8.3 Variable Displacement

8.3.1 Reduction in Energy Losses to Fuel Demand for Variable Pumps

9. Automotive Pumps Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Operational Data

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Research Methodology

9.1.4 Key Industry Insights

9.2 Body & Interior

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for HCVs and LCVs for Goods Transports Would Drive Market Growth

9.3 Engine & HVAC

9.3.1 Need for Maintaining Optimum Engine Temperature is Likely to Drive Demand for Automotive Pumps from Engine & HVAC Segment

9.4 Powertrain

9.4.1 Advancements in Transmission Technologies are Likely to Drive Growth of Automotive Pumps Market in Powertrain Segment

10. Automotive Pumps Market, by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Operational Data

10.1.2 Research Methodology

10.1.3 Key Industry Insights

10.2 Passenger Car (Pc)

10.2.1 Rise in Demand for Passenger Cars is Expected to Drive Automotive Pumps Market

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

10.3.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America is Expected to Drive Automotive Pumps Market

10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

10.4.1 Improved Powertrain and Cooling System to Drive Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market

11. Automotive Pumps Market, by EV Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Operational Data

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Research Methodology

11.1.4 Key Industry Insights

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

11.2.1 Increase in Demand for Zero-Emission Mobility Expected to Drive Market Growth

11.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

11.3.1 Growing Government Emphasis on Making Consumers Aware of Pollution is Expected to Push Fcev Market Growth

11.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

11.4.1 HEV to Hold Largest Share of Automotive Pumps Market

11.5 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

11.5.1 High Inclination of Major OEMs Toward Producing PHEVs is Propelling Growth of Automotive Pumps Market

12. Automotive Pumps Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Operational Data

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Research Methodology

12.1.4 Key Industry Insights

12.2 Construction Equipment

12.3 Mining Equipment

13. Automotive Pumps Market, by Sales Channel

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Assumptions

13.1.2 Key Industry Insights

13.2 OEM

13.3 Aftermarket

14. Automotive Pumps Market, by Region

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis for the Automotive Pumps Market

15.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

15.4 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Pumps Market

15.5 Competitive Scenario

15.5.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

15.5.2 New Product Developments, 2019-2022

15.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2019-2022

15.5.4 Expansions, 2019-2022

15.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.6.1 Stars

15.6.2 Emerging Leaders

15.6.3 Pervasive

15.6.4 Participants

15.6.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking

15.6.5 Product Footprint

15.6.6 Automotive Pumps Market: Regional Footprint

15.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

15.7.1 Progressive Companies

15.7.2 Responsive Companies

15.7.3 Dynamic Companies

15.7.4 Starting Blocks

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Aisin Corporation

16.1.2 Denso

16.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.1.4 Continental AG

16.1.5 Valeo

16.1.6 Johnson Electric

16.1.7 SHW AG

16.1.8 ZF Group

16.1.9 Hitachi

16.1.10 Rheinmetall Automotive

16.1.11 Magna International Inc.

16.1.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.2 Other Key Players

16.2.1 Mikuni Corporation

16.2.2 GMB Corporation

16.2.3 Pricol Limited

16.2.4 Mahle GmbH

16.2.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A

16.2.6 Cummins

16.2.7 Infineon Technologies AG

16.2.8 Hella KGaA Heuck & Co.

16.2.9 TI Fluid Systems

16.2.10 Carter Fuel Systems

16.2.11 Borgwarner Inc

16.2.12 Standard Motor Products, Inc

16.2.13 Eaton Corporation

16.2.14 MTQ Engine Systems

16.2.15 Trico

17. Analyst's Recommendations

18. Appendix

