Automotive Pumps Market by Type, Technology, Displacement, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, EV, Off-Highway Vehicles, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

May 09, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Pumps Market by Type, Technology (Electric, Mechanical), Displacement, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), EV (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Off-Highway Vehicles, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive pump market is estimated to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2022 to USD 18.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
HEV is the largest electric vehicle segment of the automotive pump market during the forecast period
HEVs comprise an internal combustion engine as well as a battery. Thus, the architecture of an HEV is most suitable for installing pumps for regulating the flow of the fluid. Applications such as cooling, lubrication, and fuel injection require pumps for their efficient operation. Thus, the rising demand for HEV segment vehicles is expected to inflate the demand for automotive pumps and contribute to the growth of the global market.
Moreover, the demand for hybrid vehicles market is rising due to stringent emission regulation standards and the growing demand for low or zero-emission vehicles. Furthermore, governments of various countries provide purchase grants and tax rebates for hybrid vehicles.
For instance, in June-2021, The Indian government announced the decision to extend the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle (FAME) scheme by two years to March 31, 2024. The scheme, started in 2019 for promoting sales of hybrid and electric vehicles, was supposed to end by 2022. The government across the globe is planning to launch schemes for promoting electric vehicles, the market for electric vehicles would rise and proportionally with the sales of new electric vehicles, the market for automotive pumps would rise.
Passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive pump market
The increase in disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the automotive pump market. The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the automotive pump market. The market for automotive pump in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the increasing demand for electric cars by consumers and several amendments in transport policies made by various governments to curb harmful emissions are expected to drive the growth of the passenger car segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Moreover, component manufacturing startups and Tier I companies have strengthened their foothold in the region, thereby inflating the growth of the market. In addition, established automakers in Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to cater to the increased demand for pumps from OEMs in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Pumps Market
4.2 Automotive Pumps Market, by Region
4.3 Automotive Pumps Market, by Type
4.4 Automotive Pumps Market, by Vehicle Type
4.5 Automotive Pumps Market, by Technology
4.6 Automotive Pumps Market, by Displacement
4.7 Automotive Pumps Market, by EV Type
4.8 Automotive Pumps Market, by Application
5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Implementation of Stringent Emission Norms by Regulatory Authorities
5.2.1.3 Increasing Trend of Engine Downsizing
5.2.1.4 Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.2.2 Increase in Installation of Electric Power Steering in Passenger Cars
5.2.2.3 Growing Demand for SUVs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth in Usage of Ethanol Fuel in Automotive Industry
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of New Technologies
5.2.3.3 Robust Growth in Sales of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.4 Improving Sustainability of Passenger and Freight Transport
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increase in Cost of Electrification of Automotive Pumps
5.2.4.2 Decline in Growth of Aftermarket
5.3 Porters Five Forces
5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.5 Automotive Pumps Market Ecosystem
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Trends and Disruptions in Automotive Pumps Market
5.11 Case Study
5.11.1 Reliability Analysis on Drive System of Gear-Type Oil Pump with Variable Displacement
5.11.2 Case Study on High-Power Automobile Water Pump Based on Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
5.12 Regulatory Framework
5.13 Trade Data
5.14 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.16 Automotive Pumps Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.17 Automotive Pumps Market Scenario Analysis
6. Automotive Pumps Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Operational Data
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Research Methodology
6.1.4 Key Industry Insights
6.2 Fuel Pump
6.2.1 Stringent Emission Norms Worldwide are Expected to Drive Automotive Pumps Market
6.3 Water Pump
6.3.1 Increasing Sales of Commercial Vehicles is Expected to Drive Water Pump Market
6.4 Windshield Washer Pump
6.4.1 Improved Efficiency of Windshield Washing by Electric Pumps to Drive Automotive Pumps Market
6.5 Steering Pump
6.5.1 Integration of Hydraulic Steering Systems in Vehicles is Expected to Drive Steering Pump Market
6.6 Transmission Oil Pump
6.6.1 Emission Norms for Automotive Industry are Likely to Impact Transmission Oil Pump Market
6.7 Fuel Injection Pump
6.7.1 Mechanically Operated Fuel Injection Pumps Have Larger Market Share due to Conventional Powertrain in Vehicles
6.8 Vacuum Pump
6.8.1 Demand for Highly Efficient Fuel Injection Systems is Expected to Boost Vacuum Pump Market
6.9 Headlight Washer Pump
6.9.1 Increase in Premium Vehicle Sales is Driving Growth of Headlight Washer Pump Market
7. Automotive Pumps Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Operational Data
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Research Methodology
7.1.4 Key Industry Insights
7.2 Electric Pump
7.2.1 Electric Segment to Register Fastest Growth in Coming Years
8. Automotive Pumps Market, by Displacement
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Operational Data
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Research Methodology
8.1.4 Key Industry Insights
8.2 Fixed Displacement
8.2.1 Fixed Displacement Segment to Lead Automotive Pumps Market in Coming Years
8.3 Variable Displacement
8.3.1 Reduction in Energy Losses to Fuel Demand for Variable Pumps
9. Automotive Pumps Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Operational Data
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Research Methodology
9.1.4 Key Industry Insights
9.2 Body & Interior
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for HCVs and LCVs for Goods Transports Would Drive Market Growth
9.3 Engine & HVAC
9.3.1 Need for Maintaining Optimum Engine Temperature is Likely to Drive Demand for Automotive Pumps from Engine & HVAC Segment
9.4 Powertrain
9.4.1 Advancements in Transmission Technologies are Likely to Drive Growth of Automotive Pumps Market in Powertrain Segment
10. Automotive Pumps Market, by Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Operational Data
10.1.2 Research Methodology
10.1.3 Key Industry Insights
10.2 Passenger Car (Pc)
10.2.1 Rise in Demand for Passenger Cars is Expected to Drive Automotive Pumps Market
10.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
10.3.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America is Expected to Drive Automotive Pumps Market
10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
10.4.1 Improved Powertrain and Cooling System to Drive Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market
11. Automotive Pumps Market, by EV Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Operational Data
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Research Methodology
11.1.4 Key Industry Insights
11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle
11.2.1 Increase in Demand for Zero-Emission Mobility Expected to Drive Market Growth
11.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
11.3.1 Growing Government Emphasis on Making Consumers Aware of Pollution is Expected to Push Fcev Market Growth
11.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles
11.4.1 HEV to Hold Largest Share of Automotive Pumps Market
11.5 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles
11.5.1 High Inclination of Major OEMs Toward Producing PHEVs is Propelling Growth of Automotive Pumps Market
12. Automotive Pumps Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Operational Data
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Research Methodology
12.1.4 Key Industry Insights
12.2 Construction Equipment
12.3 Mining Equipment
13. Automotive Pumps Market, by Sales Channel
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Assumptions
13.1.2 Key Industry Insights
13.2 OEM
13.3 Aftermarket
14. Automotive Pumps Market, by Region
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Share Analysis for the Automotive Pumps Market
15.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players
15.4 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Pumps Market
15.5 Competitive Scenario
15.5.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements
15.5.2 New Product Developments, 2019-2022
15.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2019-2022
15.5.4 Expansions, 2019-2022
15.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
15.6.1 Stars
15.6.2 Emerging Leaders
15.6.3 Pervasive
15.6.4 Participants
15.6.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking
15.6.5 Product Footprint
15.6.6 Automotive Pumps Market: Regional Footprint
15.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
15.7.1 Progressive Companies
15.7.2 Responsive Companies
15.7.3 Dynamic Companies
15.7.4 Starting Blocks
16. Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 Aisin Corporation
16.1.2 Denso
16.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.1.4 Continental AG
16.1.5 Valeo
16.1.6 Johnson Electric
16.1.7 SHW AG
16.1.8 ZF Group
16.1.9 Hitachi
16.1.10 Rheinmetall Automotive
16.1.11 Magna International Inc.
16.1.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.2 Other Key Players
16.2.1 Mikuni Corporation
16.2.2 GMB Corporation
16.2.3 Pricol Limited
16.2.4 Mahle GmbH
16.2.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A
16.2.6 Cummins
16.2.7 Infineon Technologies AG
16.2.8 Hella KGaA Heuck & Co.
16.2.9 TI Fluid Systems
16.2.10 Carter Fuel Systems
16.2.11 Borgwarner Inc
16.2.12 Standard Motor Products, Inc
16.2.13 Eaton Corporation
16.2.14 MTQ Engine Systems
16.2.15 Trico
17. Analyst's Recommendations
18. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/259kds
