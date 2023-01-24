Automotive Pumps Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 26.98 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 6.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Pumps Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Pumps Market" By Type (Fuel Injection Pump, Fuel Pump, Water Pump), By Technology (Electrical, Mechanical), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Pumps Market size was valued at USD 16.58 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 26.98 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive Pumps Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Pumps Market Overview

Automotive pumps carry significant importance in the automotive industry as they improve fuel efficiency, thus improving vehicle performance. There are various kinds of automotive pumps such as fuel supply pumps, fuel injection pumps, transmission oil pumps, engine oil pumps, coolant pumps, windshield washer pumps, and vacuum pumps, which collectively serve the purpose of improving a vehicle's performance. As their names suggest, these pumps circulate lubrication oils, water, and coolant to maintain the prime condition of the vehicle and reverse wear and tear. Because of their ability to improve vehicle performance and fuel management, automotive pumps make vehicles environment-friendly.

Throughout the forecast period, the demand for automotive pumps is estimated to increase because of the growing importance of environment-friendly vehicles, government regulations, and the rising adoption of advanced automotive technologies. Automotive companies have increased their production due to the growing demand for vehicles for personal use and commercial applications. But government regulations surrounding the environment have pushed automotive companies to use automotive pumps. With the technological advancement in the automotive industry, the use of electric pumps has increased in comparison to conventional mechanical pumps.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Automotive Pumps Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Pumps Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Delphi, Denso, Aisin Seiki, Johnson Electric, Concentric AB, Hella Co., Magna, KSPG, Bosch, SHW, Seiki Co. Ltd, ZF, Mukuni Corporation, and Others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Pumps Market into Type, Technology, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

Automotive Pumps Market, by Type

Fuel Injection Pump



Fuel Pump



Water Pump



Windshield Pump



Steering Pump



Others

Automotive Pumps Market, by Technology

Electrical



Mechanical

Automotive Pumps Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Pumps Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Leading Automotive Pump Manufacturers acting as lifeline for vehicles

