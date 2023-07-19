Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2022 to 2027| BorgWarner Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc., HL Mando Co. Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive rack and pinion steering system market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.25 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including BorgWarner Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc., HL Mando Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Kaz Technologies, Knorr Bremse AG, Mando Aftermarket North America, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NSK Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, ThyssenKrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market

Automotive Rack And Pinion Steering System Market Insights -

: 15+, Including , BorgWarner Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc., HL Mando Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Kaz Technologies, Knorr Bremse AG, Mando Aftermarket North America, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NSK Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle), Type (Electronic, Electro-hydraulic, Hydraulic, and Manual), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the automotive rack and pinion steering system market

Major Drivers - The rising adoption of electric power steering drives the automotive rack and pinion steering system market growth during the forecast period. One of the main advantages of electric power steering is that it improves fuel efficiency in vehicles. There is rising adoption of electric power steering in various passenger segment cars, especially entry-level variants. The cost of electric power steering with its component is relatively higher than hydraulic power steering system, which will increase the revenue and profit margin for manufacturers. Additionally, the key feature of the rack and pinion steering gear is that it is activated with the help of actuators, and there is no mechanical link between the steering wheel and steering gear. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the automotive rack and pinion steering system market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The growing popularity of the steer-by-wire system is a primary trend in the automotive rack and pinion steering system market during the forecast period. The steer-by-wire system mechanism includes a steering wheel angle sensor embedded in the steering wheel, which transmits a signal to the steering actuator. The pinion angle sensor enables pinon movement over the rack with the aid of an electric motor. Hence the pinion in the steer-by-wire system does the function of an electrical actuator to support wheel movement. Thus, such a mechanism is expected to enhance vehicle performance and increase fuel efficiency, as well as minimize manufacturing and operating costs. Furthermore, the profit from this steer-by-wire system segment is expected to be high as it is new in the market. Hence, the introduction of a steer-by-wire system with a rack and pinion steering gear is expected to positively impact the market, which in turn will drive the automotive rack and pinion steering system market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - The increasing cost of raw materials is expected to impede the automotive rack and pinion steering system market growth during the forecast period. Due to the rising requirement for enhancing fuel efficiency, most automotive manufacturers are reducing the weight of the vehicle without compromising on performance. Thus, in order to reduce the weight of the vehicles, most manufacturers are using aluminum components due to their lightweight and superior performance. As there is increasing adoption of aluminum components across automotive manufacturers, the higher aluminum prices are significantly impacting their profit margin. Furthermore, several sanctions on suppliers of raw aluminum have significantly contributed to the increase in the price of aluminum. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the automotive rack and pinion steering system market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

The automotive rack and pinion steering system market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Rack And Pinion Steering System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive rack and pinion steering system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the automotive rack and pinion steering system market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive rack and pinion steering system market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive rack and pinion steering system market vendors

Automotive Rack And Pinion Steering System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.25 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc., HL Mando Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Kaz Technologies, Knorr Bremse AG, Mando Aftermarket North America, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NSK Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

