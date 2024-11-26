Automotive Radar Sensors Market to Grow by USD 6.51 Billion (2024-2028), High-Frequency Radar Sensors Drive Growth, Report on How AI Redefines Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global automotive radar sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.51 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 14.01% during the forecast period. Availability of high-frequency radar sensors is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased accuracy in perceiving environment through sensor fusion technique. However, concerns associated with cybersecurity risks poses a challenge.Key market players include Acconeer AB, AISIN CORP., Arbe Robotics Ltd, AU Inc, Autoliv Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Infineon Technologies AG, Tsien UK Ltd, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, S.m.s Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, Vayyar Imaging Ltd., and Eravant.

Automotive Radar Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Acconeer AB, AISIN CORP., Arbe Robotics Ltd, AU Inc, Autoliv Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Infineon Technologies AG, Tsien UK Ltd, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, S.m.s Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, Vayyar Imaging Ltd., and Eravant

Market Driver

The Automotive Radar Sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in both passenger and commercial vehicles. Radar sensors, including short-range and long-range, are crucial components of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) systems. Optical imaging, video, ultrasonic, infrared, LIDAR, and ultrasound are alternative technologies, but radar sensors offer superior detection capabilities and range. ADAS applications include Intelligent Park Assist, Lane Change Assistance, and Collision Prevention. Long-range radar sensors operate at 24 GHz, 77-GHz, and 79GHz frequencies, enabling high-resolution tracking and detection of objects at greater distances. Short-range radar sensors are used for parking assistance and collision mitigation. The autonomous car market is a major driver of the radar sensor industry, with companies like Tesla, Waymo, and NVIDIA investing heavily in this technology. Radar sensors are also used in security and surveillance, industrial applications, traffic monitoring, and infrastructure development. The future of the automotive radar sensor market lies in technology innovation, electrification, and mobility solutions.

Modern vehicles incorporate numerous electronic systems, including radar, ultrasound, LIDAR, and cameras, to enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. Strict regulations and OEM differentiation drive the increasing demand for automotive radar sensors. However, these systems operate independently, limiting their effective and realistic functionality. Overcoming the shortcomings of each sensor type requires integration and information exchange among them, which is currently lacking. Thus, the market for automotive radar sensors continues to grow, addressing safety and regulatory requirements.

Market Challenges

The Automotive Radar Sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in both passenger and commercial vehicles. Traditional sensors like Optical imaging, Video, Ultrasonic, and Infrared are being supplemented by newer technologies such as LIDAR, Short range radar, Mid range radar, and Long range radar. Automakers are integrating these sensors into Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) systems, including Intelligent Park Assist, Lane change assistance, and Collision prevention. Automotive radar sensors operate at various frequencies, including 24 GHz, and offer long-range detection capabilities. SAE-Level 3 automation and autonomous driving are driving the market, with technologies like DRIVE PILOT leading the way. The industry is also being influenced by trends such as Industry 4.0, electrification, and mobility. However, challenges remain, including the need for innovative packaging concepts and cutting-edge production processes for high-frequency components. The market is also impacted by competition from other sensors like cameras and ultrasound, as well as Moisture sensors and other technologies. The autonomous car market, consumer electronic devices, and infrastructure development are also key factors influencing the market. Long-range radar sensors, operating at 77-GHz and 79GHz frequencies, offer high-resolution tracking and detection capabilities, making them essential for collision mitigation (CM) and parking assistance (PA) systems. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for safety features and the development of autonomous cars.

Radar sensors in the automotive industry transmit signals between vehicles and roadside infrastructure, making them susceptible to eavesdropping attacks by malicious actors. These attacks can compromise vehicle privacy and expose sensitive information, such as location data, driving patterns, and vehicle telemetry. Cybercriminals may also launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks against radar sensors or their communication networks, impairing sensor performance and disrupting safety-critical functions. Additionally, radar sensor systems are vulnerable to malware and ransomware attacks, which can inject malicious software into electronic control units (ECUs) or networked components, potentially causing significant harm to vehicle operations. It is essential for automotive companies to prioritize cybersecurity measures to protect against these threats and ensure the safe and reliable operation of radar sensors in vehicles.

Segment Overview

This automotive radar sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Medium-range

1.2 Long-range

1.3 Short-range Application 2.1 FCW

2.2 AEBS

2.3 ACC

2.4 BCD and others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Medium-range- The Automotive Radar Sensors Market is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced collision avoidance and prevention systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles. These systems utilize radar sensors to detect and alert drivers when their vehicle is approaching another at an unsafe distance. The systems offer various warning mechanisms, including alarm sounds, warning lights, or vibrations. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) in the EU, Japan, Korea, and China have mandated or encouraged the use of these systems in heavy vehicles and trucks. Tests have shown significant positive results in reducing crashes caused by driver distraction and other factors. Furthermore, these sensors are part of the bundled Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) offering, making them a standard fitment in the future. The global Automotive Radar Sensors Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to these factors.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Radar Sensors market is a rapidly growing segment in the automotive industry, driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features and autonomous driving technologies. Radar sensors use radio waves to detect objects and measure their distance, velocity, and size. They offer several advantages over other sensing technologies such as optical imaging, video, ultrasonic, and infrared. Radar sensors come in various ranges, including short, mid, and long-range, catering to different applications in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) systems. These systems enhance automation and mobility, providing features like lane change assistance, collision prevention, and safety enhancements. Industry 4.0 and electrification are also influencing the market, as radar sensors play a crucial role in optimizing vehicle performance and ensuring safety in these advanced technologies. With the increasing number of registered cars and the growing focus on mobility solutions, the Automotive Radar Sensors market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Technology innovation continues to drive the market, with high-frequency components and advanced signal processing algorithms enabling improved accuracy and reliability. The market is expected to expand across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, catering to the diverse needs of the automotive industry.

Market Research Overview

Automotive Radar Sensors are an essential component of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) systems in modern vehicles. These sensors use radio waves to detect objects in the vehicle's surroundings, providing real-time information on range, velocity, and angle. Unlike Optical imaging, Video, Ultrasonic, Infrared, and LIDAR sensors, Automotive Radar Sensors operate using radio waves in various frequency bands, including Short Range Radar (SRR), Mid Range Radar (MRR), and Long Range Radar (LRR). Radar sensors play a crucial role in various ADAS features, such as Lane Change Assistance, Collision Prevention, and Automation. They come in different frequency bands, with 24 GHz being commonly used for short-range applications, and 77-GHz and 79GHz frequencies for long-range detection. The Automotive Radar Sensors market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for safety features in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market is also driven by the trend towards autonomous driving and Industry 4.0, which requires high-resolution tracking and detection capabilities. The market for Automotive Radar Sensors is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of registered cars, the adoption of SAE-Level 3 and higher automation, and the expanding use cases in areas such as security and surveillance, industrial applications, and traffic monitoring. The development of Automotive Radar Sensors involves cutting-edge production processes and innovative packaging concepts to ensure high-frequency components perform optimally. The market is also witnessing technology innovation in areas such as electrification, mobility, and safety features, making radar sensors an essential component of the future of transportation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Medium-range



Long-range



Short-range

Application

FCW



AEBS



ACC



BCD And Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio