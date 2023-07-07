Automotive Radiator Fan Market size to grow by USD 221.83 million from 2022 to 2027|Production shift of automotive radiator fans to low-cost countries boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive radiator fan market size is forecast to increase by USD 221.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 6.69%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, the production shift of automotive radiator fans to low-cost countries, and the growth in high-performance vehicles. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air International Thermal Systems, AMETEK Inc., Bergstrom Inc., BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Flexxaire Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Horton Holding Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Multi Wing America Inc., Nidec Corp., NRF BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SPAL Automotive Srl, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Delta Electronics Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Automotive Radiator Fan Market - Segmentation Analysis

This automotive radiator fan market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ring type and box type), application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M and HCVs), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the ring type segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment comprises a unique kind of fan design, which consists of an outer or inner circle shape. These fans are widely used to dissipate heat generated by the engine by installing them in the engine compartment of vehicles and thereby maintaining an optimal operating temperature. Several prominent market players are offering ring-type air fans with a variety of specifications and features in order to cater to the diverse needs of vehicle manufacturers. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Radiator Fan Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The manufacturing shift of automotive radiator fans to low-cost countries drives market growth. There has been an increasing shift to production units in developing economies such as China, Taiwan, and India by several global automotive companies due to the low cost of manufacturing. Factors such as Labor costs, overhead expenses, and raw material costs are significantly driving the transition of manufacturing units to these countries. Several low-cost counties have a large segment of skilled labor available at a cheaper cost than developed countries. Hence, most of the automotive radiator fan manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing base to these countries in order to have a competitive advantage and better profit margin. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The necessity to reduce vehicle weight by minimizing the weight of radiator fans is a significant challenge impeding market growth. Several manufacturers are constantly innovating new designs, technologies, and ethnic characteristics of vehicles in order to increase the efficiency of vehicles. As a result of catering to the increasing demand of various consumer segments, it has become challenging for manufacturers to balance the addition of extra features with reducing overall vehicle weight. One of the main challenges is lowering the volume of radiator fans as the manufacturers are not able to compromise on the materials used. Hence, such factors are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Radiator Fan Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive radiator fan market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the automotive radiator fan market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive radiator fan market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Radiator Fan Market vendors

Automotive Radiator Fan Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 221.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air International Thermal Systems, AMETEK Inc., Bergstrom Inc., BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Flexxaire Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Horton Holding Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Multi Wing America Inc., Nidec Corp., NRF BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SPAL Automotive Srl, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Delta Electronics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

