Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market-2026, Growing Demand for Cohesive Safety Systems In Automobiles to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market is expected to grow by USD 4.08 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to find out the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growing demand for cohesive safety systems in automobiles, the growing emphasis on safety solutions by the automotive ecosystem, rapid urbanization, and increasing transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, reliability issues leading to doubts over user acceptance, the negative impact of the use of driver assistance systems such as RCTA on driver habits, and multiple compliance standards complicating ADAS development will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market size

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market trends

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market industry analysis

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International Inc.

Mazda Motor Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Motor Corp.

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.

Volkswagen AG

General Motors Co.

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) market vendors

Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mazda Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Volkswagen AG, and General Motors Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 89: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Aptiv Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 94: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 99: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 114: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 117: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.9 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Valeo SA

Exhibit 129: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.12 Veoneer Inc.

Exhibit 134: Veoneer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Veoneer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Veoneer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Veoneer Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

