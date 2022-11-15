Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market is projected to Expand at CAGR of 13.5% and Reach a Revenue of US$ 2.1 Billion during Forecast Period of 2022-31, says Transparency Market Research

The global automotive rear occupant alert system market is expected to benefit from stringent regulations necessitating incorporation of advanced safety technology

The global market is estimated to be driven by growing awareness about pet and kid safety in unsupervised vehicles throughout the forecast timeline

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global automotive rear occupant alert system market was worth US$ 602.3 Mn. Sales analysis of automotive rear occupant alert system market project the market to rise at 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System market size is likely to touch value of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031. The deployment of rear-seat occupant alert systems has been prompted by an increase in the number of kids and pets left alone in cars. Guide to rear occupant alert systems has come to into existence to make people aware about the use of such systems.

By 2025, virtually all automakers have committed to include a rear passenger warning system in every car they produce. For instance, the latest technology created by Hyundai Mobis employs a radar-based automotive rear passenger alerting system to detect even slight movements in the back; it is all the more dependable in terms of heat sensing. Such innovations are estimated to present immense growth prospects for the rear occupant alert system manufacturing companies in the years to come.

Awareness about never leaving a child or a pet unattended in a vehicle is likely to drive demand for automotive rear occupant alert system. A parked car's cabin or interior temperature can quickly rise to levels that are dangerous for children or animals, even on a warm day. Just after one hour of parking on a day that has a temperature of 16 ° C, Consumer Reports research shows that a car's interior could hit a potentially fatal temperature of 40 ° C.

Key Findings of Market Report

In the upcoming years, it is projected that government rules and restrictions about leaving a child unattended in a car will spur market growth. In order to prevent increasing incidents of accidents brought on by lack of awareness or unintentional errors, governments throughout the world are mandating incorporation of the rear occupant alert system into all new fleets of light and passenger commercial vehicles. This factor is likely to emerge as one of the key automotive rear occupant alert system market trends.

The rear occupant alert system is still a developing technology that is going through a number of improvements. Today, vehicles featuring a back seat occupant warning system are available from automakers including Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Nissan, and General Motors. It is projected that considerable push by major OEMs to integrate this technology into their fleet of new vehicles will raise the market share claimed by the OEM category.

Depending on vehicle type, it is expected that the passenger vehicle category will dominate the global market, fueled by the strong demand for SUVs. The need for vehicle occupancy detection techniques for passenger vehicles is expected to rise due to rise in discretionary income, middle-class income, and consumers seeking safer in-vehicle technology as intelligent and connected automotive solutions proliferate.

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market: Growth Drivers

The safety of children in automobiles is a legitimate concern for both the governments and automotive organizations in North America and Europe . In this regard, there have been a number of unexpected incidents reported from these regions. As a result, manufacturers, OEMs, and owners of vehicles are implementing rear seat occupant warning systems. The market in North America and Europe is predicted to have considerable growth prospects due to a rise in the sales of sedan passenger vehicles.

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market: Key Competitors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Mayser GmbH & Co. KG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Baby Alert International

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market: Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Technology

Rear-Door Logic

Motion Detection

Camera Systems

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

