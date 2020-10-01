Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global automotive rear seat entertainment (RSE) market is projected to grow during the forecast period as the automobile industry is undergoing rapid innovations in protection devices, infotainment systems, engine structure electrification, and propulsion technology. The industry is expected to observe competition in self-driving cars for sophisticated in-vehicle entertainment systems. Europe and North America are expected to witness high demand for RSE systems during the forecast period. The adoption of luxury vehicles has constantly increased in these regions.



Global rear seat entertainment market trends have been immensely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19. Car sales in China declined 80% in February 2019 after the virus emerged. Globally, the sector has canceled major events such as the Geneva Motor Show due to the fear of transmitting the infection. China's manufacturing sector is anticipated to contract by around 2% in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The automotive industry in the European Union is expected to observe a decline of $2.5 billion due to a reduction in automobile and spare-parts exports from China.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the automotive rear seat entertainment market during the forecast period:

• Increased Consumer Focus on Connected and Hybrid Cars

• Enhanced Opportunities due to rise of Autonomous Vehicles

• Development in Industry 4.0 Infrastructure



The study considers the present scenario of the automotive rear seat entertainment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market Segmentation

The global automotive rear seat entertainment market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, vehicle, sales channel, and geography. The passenger car segment consists of premium, compact, and mini vehicles. The segment is expected to reach over 95 million units by 2025, marking sustainable improvements and major impetus to the segment growth. Europe is likely to retain its dominance in the segment with North America closely following it.



Headrest monitor systems are one of the popular choices among end-users in the automotive rear seat entertainment market. This segment constituted over 40% market share in revenue in 2019. Vendors are also offering upgraded monitors to enable high-definition audio and video content delivery and viewing. These factors are likely to drive the demand for both OEM-fitted and aftermarket rear seat entertainment sales during the forecast period.



The global automotive market was driven by the rapid electrification of engine components and the promotion of sustainable technologies by governments globally. Meanwhile, strategic partnerships between suppliers and OEMs are helping to reduce operational costs endured by OEMs. Services and diagnostics sectors in the aftermarket segment are expected to witness higher growth.



Segmentation by Product

• Headrest Monitor Systems

• Overhead Systems

• Plug and Play Systems

Segmentation by Vehicle

• Passenger Cars

o Premium Cars

o Compact Cars

o Mini Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

o Buses

o Trucks

Segmentation by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The introduction of connected cars is a major reason for the growth in the European automotive rear seat infotainment market. The demand for the automotive RSE system in the European market is growing, with upgrades in automotive cars providing a better customer experience. Western European countries are witnessing maturity due to low product differentiation. However, the new demand is expected to emerge from Central and Eastern European countries. The demand for automobiles in Europe observed a decent spike in 2019.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global automotive rear seat entertainment system market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local as well as global market players. Alpine Electronics, HARMAN International, Panasonic, and Pioneer are the leading manufacturers in the vehicle infotainment market. The key players are implementing new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their established products to drive growth.



Prominent Vendors

• Alpine Electronics

• HARMAN International

• Panasonic

• Pioneer



Other Prominent Vendors

• Adayo (Sound Tech NZ Ltd.)

• Aisin Seiki

• Bose

• Blaupunkt

• Clarion

• Denso

• JVCKENWOOD

• LG Electronics

• Magnadyne Corporation

• Myron & Davis

• Robert Bosch

• Sony

• Visteon Corporation



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size of the global automotive rear seat entertainment market

analysis?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the rear seat entertainment market?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?



