Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market to grow by USD 6.85 billion between 2022 to 2027, AISIN CORP., Alpine Electronics Inc., Aptiv Plc and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Oct, 2023, 21:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive rear seat infotainment market size is expected to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing consumer demand for enhanced in-car entertainment is notably driving the automotive rear-seat infotainment market. However,  factors such as the high initial costs of advanced infotainment systems may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (Aftermarket and OEM), technology (Multimedia player and Navigation systems), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the automotive rear seat infotainment market including AISIN CORP., Alpine Electronics Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SA, Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and NSV LLC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

AISIN CORP. -  The company offers automotive rear seat infotainment solutions such as ultrasonic parking sensors and cameras.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • End-user
    The aftermarket segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is a dominant player in the global automotive rear-seat infotainment market. However, the rising prevalence of OE-fitted rear seat infotainment systems is anticipated to adversely affect the growth of this aftermarket segment. Approximately a decade ago, when the trend for rear-seat entertainment gained momentum, OEMs took the lead with their remote system explorer (RSE) offerings. Nevertheless, the market witnessed a significant transformation with the introduction of various aftermarket options, which subsequently became the dominant segment in the global automotive rear-seat infotainment market. Renowned market players like Pioneer and Alpine continue to provide aftermarket rear-seat infotainment solutions. Additionally, ride-hailing companies are collaborating with rear-seat infotainment system manufacturers to integrate aftermarket rear-seat infotainment systems into their services. Consequently, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the aftermarket segment, thereby driving the global automotive rear-seat infotainment market during the forecast period.
  • Geography 
    Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive rear seat infotainment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive rear seat infotainment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive rear-seat infotainment market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of automotive rear seat infotainment market companies

Related Reports:

The baby car seat market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,078.88 million.

The automotive seat massage system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 119.94 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Fatty Alcohols Market to grow by USD 802.21 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market - Technavio

Emerging Opportunities in the Publishing Market, access the complete bundle - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.