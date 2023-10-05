Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market to grow by USD 6.85 billion between 2022 to 2027, AISIN CORP., Alpine Electronics Inc., Aptiv Plc and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive rear seat infotainment market size is expected to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing consumer demand for enhanced in-car entertainment is notably driving the automotive rear-seat infotainment market. However, factors such as the high initial costs of advanced infotainment systems may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (Aftermarket and OEM), technology (Multimedia player and Navigation systems), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the automotive rear seat infotainment market including AISIN CORP., Alpine Electronics Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SA, Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and NSV LLC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

AISIN CORP. - The company offers automotive rear seat infotainment solutions such as ultrasonic parking sensors and cameras.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The aftermarket segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is a dominant player in the global automotive rear-seat infotainment market. However, the rising prevalence of OE-fitted rear seat infotainment systems is anticipated to adversely affect the growth of this aftermarket segment. Approximately a decade ago, when the trend for rear-seat entertainment gained momentum, OEMs took the lead with their remote system explorer (RSE) offerings. Nevertheless, the market witnessed a significant transformation with the introduction of various aftermarket options, which subsequently became the dominant segment in the global automotive rear-seat infotainment market. Renowned market players like Pioneer and Alpine continue to provide aftermarket rear-seat infotainment solutions. Additionally, ride-hailing companies are collaborating with rear-seat infotainment system manufacturers to integrate aftermarket rear-seat infotainment systems into their services. Consequently, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the aftermarket segment, thereby driving the global automotive rear-seat infotainment market during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive rear seat infotainment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive rear seat infotainment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive rear-seat infotainment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of automotive rear seat infotainment market companies

