Automotive Rear View Mirror Market size to grow by USD 3.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Burco Inc., Continental AG and FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive rear view mirror market is estimated to grow by USD 3.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.02%. The automotive rear view mirror market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive rear view mirror market are Burco Inc., Continental AG, FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, Gentex Corp., Holitech Technology Co. Ltd., Konview Electronics Corp. Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Murakami Corp., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd, SL Corp., SMR Deutschland GmbH, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, and VOXX International Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rear View mirror Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Burco Inc - The company offers automotive rearview mirrors such as Breakaway Wedge, and Camlock mount.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive rear view mirrors such as ProViu Mirror.

FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH - The company offers automotive rear view mirrors such as Automotive glass interior mirrors.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region continues to grow rapidly in the world's automotive interior rearview camera market, which further positions it as a key industry player. This growth is due in large part to the fact that there are high passenger car penetration rates in countries such as China , India , South Korea , and Japan . In addition, the growing demand for improved mirrors such as automingdims, power fold side view glasses, and mirrors with indicators that will stimulate revenue growth in this region can also be attributed to a change in consumers' preferences from mileage to aesthetics and premium features.

Impactful driver- Growing popularity of premium sport utility vehicles (SUVs)

Growing popularity of premium sport utility vehicles (SUVs) Key Trend - Integration of different technologies in automotive mirror

- Integration of different technologies in automotive mirror Major Challenges - Reliability issue with auto-dimming mirrors

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The market share growth by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The acceptance of a variety of advanced vehicle technologies is driven by growing customer demand for comfort and safety features in passenger vehicles. The integration of new technologies that improve comfort, convenience, and safety has also accelerated as vehicle components have been rapidly electrified.

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product Placement

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

