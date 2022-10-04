Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market - to record USD 1.83 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by Falling Prices Of LCD/TFT Display

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market growth by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.83 billion. The market will be driven by the falling prices of LCD/TFT displays. The cost of LCD and TFT displays has reduced considerably over the years. This will act as an advantage for the vendors operating in the market over the forecast period. The falling prices of these display technologies are expected to eventually reduce the costs associated with the development and production of fully digital instrumental clusters or fully reconfigurable instrument clusters. This will increase their penetration in the mass market as they become more affordable.

Discover other factors influencing the growth of the market size. Download PDF Report Sample

Company Profiles

The automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market report provides complete insights on key vendors including BlackBerry Ltd, Caerbont Automotive Instruments Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, ID4Motion, International Automotive Components Group SA, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pricol Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp.

Vendor Landscape

The global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional players. The international players are increasing their presence in many regions. They occupy a major share of the global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market. Key vendors in the market are growing their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify further with the increase in demand for passenger vehicles with advances in display technologies.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into segments such as partially reconfigurable instrument cluster and fully reconfigurable instrument cluster. The partially reconfigurable instrument cluster segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment will be driven by the wide use of digital instrument clusters by vehicle OEMs to bring product differentiation in different car variants.

By geography, the market is analyzed across regions such as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market. About 39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Continental AG: The company offers customer-specific instrument clusters for commercial vehicles, which provide a high degree of functionality through their customized design, indicator lamps, and gauges.

Denso Corp.: The company offers reconfigurable instrument clusters with high display quality and attractive design, under the brand name Denso.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd: The company offers a full digital cluster, which provides driving data and control.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.: The company offers automotive reconfigurable instrument clusters under the brand name Calsonic Kansei.

NXP Semiconductors NV: The company offers automotive reconfigurable instrument clusters, which provide high-resolution color displays with realistic visual renderings.

The company offers automotive reconfigurable instrument clusters, which provide high-resolution color displays with realistic visual renderings. BlackBerry Ltd

Caerbont Automotive Instruments Ltd.

ID4Motion

International Automotive Components Group SA

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Pricol Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corp

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stoneridge Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Visteon Corp.

Yazaki Corp.

Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BlackBerry Ltd, Caerbont Automotive Instruments Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, ID4Motion, International Automotive Components Group SA, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pricol Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

