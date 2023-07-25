Automotive Refinish Coatings Market all set to rise at growth rate of 4.34% CAGR | Valuation at $2,428.29 million

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive refinish coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,428.29 million, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive refinish coatings market in the region is due to key factors such as rapid urbanization, a surge in road collisions, the expanding presence of automobile manufacturers, an increase in vehicle ownership, rising demand for old, refurbished vehicles, and the presence of both global and local vendors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Vendor Landscape

The automotive refinish coatings market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased focus on R&D and innovative methods to reduce the cycle time is a key factor driving market growth. Several companies are heavily investing in research and development to cater to evolving customer demands and enhance their product portfolios. For instance, BASF has introduced Onyx HD coating, an advanced water-borne topcoat for vehicles that is environmentally friendly and free from VOC emissions. Additionally, there is a rising trend of increased participation by managers and employees in PG's MVP business solutions programs, which focus on reducing cycle time and improving performance through education on lean six sigma programs and the implementation of new technologies. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of UV-curable coatings is a major trend in the market. UV-curable coatings are known for their high performance, high adhesion, and flexible film properties. For example, BASF provides a range of multi-functional polyol intermediates to produce UV-curable acrylic monomers and oligomers, which are widely used in these coatings. Furthermore, the automotive industry prefers UV-curable coatings due to their versatility, aesthetic appeal, long-lasting durability, and ability to withstand various weather conditions. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increasing supply-demand balance is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Specially designed spray guns with advanced features have led to a decrease in coating composition wastage during automotive coatings, thereby reducing overall coating consumption. The rising preference for low-maintenance vehicles with longer lifespans has become a significant focus. To address consumption concerns, recycling coatings have been implemented, effectively limiting market growth. Government initiatives supporting the use of HEVs vehicles are gaining traction due to their potential to reduce the consumption of conventional fuels, noise, and air pollution. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The automotive refinish coatings market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Alps Coating Sdn Bhd, Angel Coating Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, BERNARDO ECENARRO S.A., Carl Schlenk AG, Covestro AG, General Paint Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KAPCI Coatings Systems LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOROO Paint and Coatings Co. Ltd., NOVOL Sp zoo, PPG Industries Inc., S.Coat Co. Ltd., Tara Paints and Chemicals, The Sherwin Williams Co., and TOA Paint Thailand Public Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (solvent-based coatings, water-based coatings, and others), application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solvent-based coatings segment will be significant during the forecast period. Solvent-based coatings are a category of coatings that uses solvents to dissolve the coating's ingredients, making it easier to spread and apply. These coatings have found extensive application in the automotive refinishing industry due to their ability to offer a high-quality finish, exceptional durability, and excellent resistance to weathering, chemicals, and abrasion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,428.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Alps Coating Sdn Bhd, Angel Coating Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, BERNARDO ECENARRO S.A., Carl Schlenk AG, Covestro AG, General Paint Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KAPCI Coatings Systems LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOROO Paint and Coatings Co. Ltd., NOVOL Sp zoo, PPG Industries Inc., S.Coat Co. Ltd., Tara Paints and Chemicals, The Sherwin Williams Co., and TOA Paint Thailand Public Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

