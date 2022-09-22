Automotive Refrigerant Market Size to Grow by 486.36 Thousand Units, AGC Inc. and Arkema Group Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Refrigerant Market by Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the automotive refrigerant market size between 2021 and 2026 is 486.36 thousand units. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Refrigerant Market 2022-2026

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Some of the companies covered in this report are AGC Inc., Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., DENSO Corp., Dongyue Group Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Duracool Refrigerants Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, MAHLE GmbH, National Refrigerants Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., and The Chemours Co. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

AGC Inc. - The company offers HFC type refrigerant named Asahiklin AK 134a with a high level of stability, primarily used in applications such as automobile air conditioners and centrifugal refrigerators.

Arkema Group - The company offers HFC refrigerants and Forane 427A refrigerants for the operation of vehicle air conditioning systems.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers automotive refrigerants under the product names Creard R 407H, Creard R 448A, HFC 32, HFC 134a, HFC 23, R 410A, R 407C, R 404A, and HCFC 22.

Dongyue Group Ltd. - The company offers automotive refrigerants under the product series THR01c, LXR2a, R425A, DYR 413, DYR 406, DYR 6, DYR 1, and others.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers automotive refrigerants such as Opteon refrigerant and R 134a DuPont SUVA AC automotive refrigerant.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance and industry position scores. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories, namely growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as higher time-spend inside vehicles pushing demand for cabin comfort features will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with redesigning automotive HVAC systems will restrict the market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is classified into Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Automotive E-Compressor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The automotive e-compressor market share is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Night Vision System Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The automotive night vision system (ANVS) market share is expected to increase by 1839.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Refrigerant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 486.36 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., DENSO Corp., Dongyue Group Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Duracool Refrigerants Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, MAHLE GmbH, National Refrigerants Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., and The Chemours Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type (thousand units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 89: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AGC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Arkema Group

Exhibit 94: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 95: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 97: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Arkema Group - Segment focus

10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Dongyue Group Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Dongyue Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Dongyue Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Dongyue Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Dongyue Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 107: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Duracool Refrigerants Inc.

Exhibit 111: Duracool Refrigerants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Duracool Refrigerants Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Duracool Refrigerants Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Linde Plc

Exhibit 119: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Linde Plc - Segment focus

10.11 National Refrigerants Inc.

Exhibit 123: National Refrigerants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: National Refrigerants Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: National Refrigerants Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

Exhibit 126: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 127: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

