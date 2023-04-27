Automotive refurbished turbochargers market size to grow by USD 163.71 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by lower cost of refurbished turbochargers - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive refurbished turbochargers market size is estimated to increase by USD 163.71 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the lower cost of refurbished turbochargers. Refurbished turbochargers are cost-effective compared to new replacement turbochargers. Cost savings may vary from 30% to 90%, depending on the vendor. Many prominent vendors in the market are offering refurbished turbochargers with the same performance and reliability as OE turbochargers. Some are also offering warranties on refurbished turbochargers. For instance, BorgWarner offers a one-year or 100,000 mile warranty on its automotive refurbished turbochargers. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of refurbished turbochargers among customers, which is driving market growth. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2022-2026 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market

Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market – Vendor Analysis

The global automotive refurbished turbochargers market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. Prominent vendors are continuously working on developing economical and high-quality refurbished turbochargers for customers. They are also offering aftermarket support to make their products attractive. Some vendors are developing new technologies to improve their products. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BBB Industries LLC - The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers such as gas and diesel turbochargers.

- The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers such as gas and diesel turbochargers. BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers namely BorgWarner REMAN Turbocharger.

- The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers namely BorgWarner REMAN Turbocharger. Cardone Industries Inc. - The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers under its brand Cardone Reman.

- The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers under its brand Cardone Reman. Cummins Inc. - The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers namely Genuine Holset Reman Turbochargers.

- The company offers automotive refurbished turbochargers namely Genuine Holset Reman Turbochargers. Denco Diesel Wagga Pty. Ltd.

DOMAT Automotive Engineering Ltd.

Genuine Parts Co.

Goldfarb and Associates Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IHI Corp.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Precision Turbo Services

RAI Amsterdam B.V.

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

Turbo Technics Ltd.

Turbocentras Ltd.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

Zex Toronto

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M &HCVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high production of passenger cars compared to commercial vehicles. The rising consumer demand for increased power, better fuel efficiency, and lower emissions has increased the use of turbochargers in passenger cars. In addition, the increasing sales of SUVs and luxury cars in developing countries such as India is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive refurbished turbochargers market.

APAC will account for 50% of the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth in countries such as India , China , Thailand , Indonesia , and South Korea has increased the purchasing power as well as the sales of automobiles in the region. In addition, the introduction of various emission norms has compelled automakers to use turbochargers to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. These factors are driving the growth of the automotive refurbished turbochargers market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The development of electric turbochargers is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are developing electric turbochargers that feature motors. For instance, Garrett Motion Inc. is developing an electric turbocharger for automotive applications. The electric motor allows the electric turbocharger to rapidly spin up the turbo at low speeds and reduce turbo lag. During deceleration, the electric motor in an electric turbocharger acts as a generator to charge the battery. With the development of hybrid vehicles, the use of electric turbochargers will become ideal in the automotive industry. This trend will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The adoption of low-cost counterfeit turbochargers is identified as the major challenge affecting market growth. Many players in China sell counterfeit turbochargers that do not undergo manufacturing control and safety measures. These products are about one-tenth cheaper than original refurbished turbocharger vendors. The use of such products may harm the engine and other parts of vehicles. The increased availability of such counterfeit turbochargers will challenge the growth of the market in focus.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive refurbished turbochargers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive refurbished turbochargers market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive refurbished turbochargers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive refurbished turbochargers market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive refurbished turbochargers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive engine market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 3.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 14.23 million units. The market is segmented by fuel type (gasoline and diesel engine), type (in-line engine, v-type engine, and flat engine), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive aftermarket market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 164.58 billion. The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), distribution channel (retailer, wholesale, and distribution), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 163.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BBB Industries LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., Denco Diesel Wagga Pty. Ltd., DOMAT Automotive Engineering Ltd., Genuine Parts Co., Goldfarb and Associates Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Precision Turbo Services, RAI Amsterdam B.V., Standard Motor Products Inc., Turbo Dynamics Ltd., Turbo Technics Ltd., Turbocentras Ltd., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., Zex Toronto, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 36: Chart on M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on M and HCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on M and HCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 42: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 43: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 51: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 55: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 59: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 63: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 67: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 75: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 79: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 87: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 89: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 90: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 91: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 92: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 93: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 94: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BBB Industries LLC

Exhibit 95: BBB Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 96: BBB Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: BBB Industries LLC - Key offerings

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 98: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cardone Industries Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cardone Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cardone Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Cardone Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 106: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Genuine Parts Co.

Exhibit 110: Genuine Parts Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Genuine Parts Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Genuine Parts Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Genuine Parts Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 119: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: IHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 124: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings

10.11 Zex Toronto

Exhibit 127: Zex Toronto - Overview



Exhibit 128: Zex Toronto - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Zex Toronto - Key offerings

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 130: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio