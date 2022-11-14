Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market to record USD 975.39 Mn growth; Driven by lower cost of refurbished turbochargers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market by Application (Passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive refurbished turbochargers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 975.39 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The market is driven by the lower cost of refurbished turbochargers when compared to new replacement turbochargers. The cost savings associated with a refurbished turbocharger, when compared to a new replacement turbocharger, vary from 30% to 90%, depending on the vendor. The appearance of refurbished turbochargers is similar to new replacement turbochargers, as refurbished turbochargers are usually stripped down and cleaned, and the faulty parts are replaced by newer ones. Automotive refurbished turbochargers offer environmental benefits as refurbishing includes reusing parts of turbochargers. This helps in energy saving and causes a low impact on the environment. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Major Revenue-generating Segment

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs. The passenger cars segment dominates the global automotive refurbished turbochargers market owing to the high-volume production of passenger cars when compared to CVs. The rising demand for turbochargers in passenger cars to increase power, improve fuel economy, and reduce emissions is also an important factor in the growth of the segment. In addition, stringent regulations on emissions and fuel economy are boosting the adoption of turbochargers in both petrol and diesel engines of passenger cars.

Key Vendors Covered

BBB Industries LLC

BorgWarner Inc.

Cardone Industries Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Denco Diesel Wagga Pty. Ltd.

DOMAT Automotive Engineering Ltd.

Genuine Parts Co.

Goldfarb and Associates Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IHI Corp.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Precision Turbo Services

RAI Amsterdam B.V.

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

Turbo Technics Ltd.

Turbocentras Ltd.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

Zex Toronto

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 975.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BBB Industries LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., Denco Diesel Wagga Pty. Ltd., DOMAT Automotive Engineering Ltd., Genuine Parts Co., Goldfarb and Associates Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Precision Turbo Services, RAI Amsterdam B.V., Standard Motor Products Inc., Turbo Dynamics Ltd., Turbo Technics Ltd., Turbocentras Ltd., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., Zex Toronto, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

