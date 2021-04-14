Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market to reach 18.99 Million Units|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download a FREE Sample Report

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive regenerative braking system market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by vehicle type by volume, which is the leading segment in the market?

Hybrid vehicles are the leading segment in the market.

The adoption of RBS in electric buses and coaches is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to register a decelerating CAGR of over 29%.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Maxwell Technologies Inc., Mazda Motor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Tesla Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams creating demand for regenerative braking. However, operational issues and the relatively higher cost of RBS will challenge market growth.

54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Maxwell Technologies Inc., Mazda Motor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Tesla Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams creating demand for regenerative braking will offer immense growth opportunities, operational issues and relatively higher cost of RBS is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive regenerative braking system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented as below:

Type

Hybrid Vehicles



Pure Electric Vehicles



Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive regenerative braking system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Size

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Trends

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of RBS in electric buses and coaches as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive regenerative braking system market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Digital Key Market- The automotive digital key market is segmented by application (personal use and car-sharing and car rental) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market- The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market is segmented by type (hydraulic AT, CVT, and DCT), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive regenerative braking system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive regenerative braking system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive regenerative braking system market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive regenerative braking system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type by volume

Hybrid vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Pure electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Plug-in hybrid vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Market opportunity by Vehicle Type by volume

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Mazda Motor Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Skeleton Technologies GmbH

Tesla Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

