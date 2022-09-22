Automotive Relay Market in Europe to record USD 1.43 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by the increasing use of automotive relays in vehicles that operate on alternative fuels

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Relay Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Relay Market in Europe 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive relay market in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.43 billion. The market is fragmented and comprises a substantial number of international and regional vendors that offer automotive relays. The increasing competition in the market is leading to innovations and technological advancements among vendors. High capital investments and slow industry growth render could result in the entry of new players into the market. Besides, the high scope for growth in Europe due to the continuous development of EVs and autonomous technologies by prominent OEMs is encouraging vendors to collaborate with them to increase their market shares. Understand the scope of our full report. Download PDF Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in the use of automotive relays in vehicles that operate on alternative fuels and increasing electrification in vehicles are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the replacement of automotive relays with powered switches will challenge market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

By Type, the market is classified into passenger and commercial segments.

The market growth in the passenger segment will be significant over the forecast period.

The segment is driven by the increasing requirement for safety components such as an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and airbags, among others.

Also, the increasing number of applications in electric vehicles that require relays will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as the UK, Germany , France , and the Rest of Europe .

, , and the Rest of . The UK will have the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for electric vehicles, the establishment of new manufacturing plants by automotive OEMs, and the development of autonomous technologies by prominent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz are driving the growth of the regional market.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report Now

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

American Zettler Inc .: The company offers power relays to suit the needs of various circuits and environments.

The company offers power relays to suit the needs of various circuits and environments. DENSO Corp.: The company offers automotive relay such as Universal type (12V) relay, which can be fitted in almost all vehicles.

The company offers automotive relay such as Universal type (12V) relay, which can be fitted in almost all vehicles. Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers high quality PCB relays for many automotive industry applications, including on board battery chargers in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The company offers high quality PCB relays for many automotive industry applications, including on board battery chargers in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. ABB Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Littelfuse Inc.

Nidec Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sanyou Corp. Ltd.

Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.

Automotive Relay Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.77 Regional analysis UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., American Zettler Inc., BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Fujitsu Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanyou Corp. Ltd., Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG, and Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 60: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 61: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 62: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 63: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 64: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Zettler Inc.

Exhibit 65: American Zettler Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 66: American Zettler Inc . - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 67: American Zettler Inc . - Key offerings

10.4 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 68: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 77: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 78: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 79: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 85: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 90: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 94: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 95: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 97: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 99: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 106: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 107: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 109: Research methodology



Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 111: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

