Automotive Remote Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Aptiv, AVL, DiTEST Continental, Magneti Marelli, Mercedes-Benz, OnStar, Robert Bosch, Snap-On, Softing and Vector Informatik

The global automotive remote diagnostics market size reached US$ 11.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 29.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during 2022-2028.



Automotive remote diagnostics refers to an automobile system that enables the monitoring of vehicles through a wireless network. The diagnostic equipment is connected to a 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi-based platform that operates and records the data regarding vehicle health. The data is further analyzed by computer software to provide useful insights. This aids in assessing vehicle performance in real-time, minimizing the service time and preventing further failures. As a result, it is commonly used in passenger and commercial vehicles for automatic crash notification, vehicle location tracking, roadside assistance and vehicle health alert system.



Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Trends:



Significant growth in the automotive industry represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the improvement of vehicle performance and collection of relevant data is also driving the market growth.

The adoption of automotive remote diagnostics aids in significantly minimizing service downtime and effectively predicting component defects. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies enable users to interact with the connected car eco-systems to offer an improved and comfortable driving experience.

Other factors, including the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities on improving safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive remote diagnostics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on product type, connectivity, vehicle type and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

Breakup by Connectivity:

3G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Automatic Crash Notification

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle Health Alert

Roadside Assistance

Breakup by Region

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.), AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company), Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh), Snap-On Incorporated, Softing AG, Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group) and Vector Informatik GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Diagnostic Equipment

6.2 Software



7 Market Breakup by Connectivity

7.1 3G

7.2 4G LTE

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.4 Bluetooth



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.2 Commercial Vehicles



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Automatic Crash Notification

9.2 Vehicle Tracking

9.3 Vehicle Health Alert

9.4 Roadside Assistance



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Aptiv

AVL DiTEST

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Magneti Marelli

Mercedes-Benz

OnStar

Robert Bosch

Snap-On

Softing

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Vector Informatik

