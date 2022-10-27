Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size to Grow by USD 147.98 Bn, Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. and Avis Budget Group Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive rental and leasing market size is expected to grow by USD 147.98 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market 2022-2026

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive rental and leasing market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., CENTAURO RENT A CAR SLU, DriiveMe Ltd., Drivezy India Travels Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, OK Group, SIXT SE, Al Futtaim Group Co., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers automotive rental and leasing services through its subsidiaries such as Hertz, Al Futtaim Vehicle rentals, Firefly, and Thrifty rental car.

Avis Budget Group Inc. - The company offers automotive rental and leasing services such as SUVs, sedans, and luxury cars.

Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers automotive rental and leasing services such as Ford Mustang, Minivan, and standard SUVs.

CENTAURO RENT A CAR SLU - The company offers automotive rental and leasing services for airport transfers, chauffeur drives, corporate travels, and holiday driving.

DriiveMe Ltd. - The company offers automotive rental and leasing services in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece.

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growing urbanization and industrialization are driving the automotive rental and leasing market's growth. The global economy is growing at a rapid rate, as cities and countries are becoming smarter. In addition, the rise in global construction and shipping activities has increased the demand for high-performance vehicles. Moreover, the significant rise in the number of business and leisure travelers has increased the demand for car rental services. Thus, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness in tier-II cities is challenging the automotive rental and leasing market's growth. The adoption of car leasing business models is also low in semi-urban and rural communities. Moreover, in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, renting or leasing a car is not considered appropriate. Such factors can limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Passenger Car Rental



Truck Utility Trailer



Recreational Vehicle Rental And Leasing



Passenger Car Lease

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive rental and leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive rental and leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive rental and leasing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive rental and leasing market vendors

Automotive Rental And Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., CENTAURO RENT A CAR SLU, DriiveMe Ltd., Drivezy India Travels Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, OK Group, SIXT SE, Al Futtaim Group Co., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

