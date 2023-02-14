Automotive repair and maintenance services market size to grow by USD 93.19 billion: Use of 3D printing for repair to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive repair and maintenance services market size is estimated to grow by USD 93.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the automotive repair and maintenance services market was valued at USD 469.60 billion. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of 3D printing for repair is a key trend in the market.

In the automotive industry, 3D printing can be used to repair cars whose parts are rarely available.

Hence, vendors are using this technology to save time.

For instance, Service King, a prominent US-based auto repair company, uses 3D printing to improve its operations. This was done to increase the quality of repairs.

Such advancements will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive repair and maintenance services market - Five forces

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Automotive repair and maintenance services market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Automotive repair and maintenance services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (internal combustion engine and electric) and service (tires, wear and tear parts, collision body, batteries, and others).

The internal combustion engine segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in developed and developing countries. The increasing popularity of petrol vehicles and the rising production of oil and shale gas are also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market.

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities to vendors. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the steady growth of the automobile market. The US and Canada are mature automotive markets with a high concentration of passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers. In addition, the presence of leading vehicle manufacturers in this region will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive repair and maintenance services market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing preference for road transportation is driving the market growth.

Road transportation is preferred for last-mile delivery due to limited rail freight services in many countries.

Moreover, roadways are considered more convenient than rail transport, less expensive than air transportation, and faster than waterways.

Traveling long distances can increase the wear and tear of vehicles, which encourages vendors to offer maintenance and repair services dedicated to fleet operators.

These services include oil and fluid top-ups, puncture repairs, number plate replacement, washing and vac after every workshop visit, and fitting of wiper blades, among others.

These factors will boost the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The rise in demand for electric vehicles is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. EVs help in reducing the harmful impact on the environment, which is increasing their adoption.

However, EVs do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

In addition, they can be serviced by customers by using parts that can be purchased online or fixed remotely through over-the-air updates.

Thus, the rise in demand for EVs can limit the growth rate of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive repair and maintenance services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive repair and maintenance services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive repair and maintenance services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive repair and maintenance services market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive repair and maintenance services market vendors

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., ALL-TECH Transmission Inc., Apex Tool Group LLC, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Ashland Auto Repair, Belron International Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CarMax Inc., Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Halfords Group Plc, Jiffy Lube International Inc., Monro Inc., myTVS Accessories, Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd., Rust Oleum Corp., Sumitomo Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

