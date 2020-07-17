Automotive Resonator Technologies Assessment, 2024 - Featuring Murata Manufacturing, DuPont, GASGOO International, FennoSteel, Donaldson Company, and Munjal Auto Industries Amongst Others

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Resonator Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The material technologies in automotive resonator has undergone significant change in recent years, with ceramic resonator to glass fiber amalgamation resonator. The rising wave of new material technologies, such as ceramic, steel, and glass fiber amalgamation material are creating significant potential for automotive resonator in various vehicle platforms due to its splendid properties, such as high structural strength and high heat distortion temperature.



In automotive resonator market, various material technologies, such as ceramic, steel, and glass fiber amalgamation are used in resonator for the passenger car, and light commercial vehicle applications. Government regulation pertaining to vehicle's exhaust noise & sound, and growing consumer's interest towards sport vehicles are creating new opportunities for various automotive resonator technologies.



Report Coverage



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive resonator market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive resonator technology by material technology, application and region.



Some of the automotive resonator companies profiled in this report include Murata Manufacturing, DuPont, GASGOO International, FennoSteel, Donaldson Company, Munjal Auto Industries, Mark Exhaust Systems Limited, Tenneco and AP Emissions.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive resonator market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive resonator market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive resonator market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in automotive resonator technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this automotive resonator market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive resonator technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Resonator Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Resonator Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Ceramic Based Resonator

4.2.2. Steel Based Resonator

4.2.3. Glass Fiber Amalgamation Based Resonator

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Cars

4.3.1.1. Ceramic Based Resonator

4.3.1.2. Steel Based Resonator

4.3.1.3. Glass Fiber Amalgamation Based Resonator

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2.1. Ceramic Based Resonator

4.3.2.2. Steel Based Resonator

4.3.2.3. Glass Fiber Amalgamation Based Resonator



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Resonator Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive resonator Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.4.1. Japanese Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.4.2. Indian Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.4.3. South Korean Automotive Resonator Technology Market

5.5. RoW Automotive Resonator Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Resonator Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Resonator Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Resonator Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Resonator Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Resonator Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Resonator Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Resonator Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Murata Manufacturing

9.2. DuPont

9.3. GASGOO International

9.4. FennoSteel

9.5. Donaldson Company

9.6. Munjal Auto Industries

9.7. Mark Exhaust Systems

9.8. Tenneco

9.9. AP Emissions



