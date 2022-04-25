Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Size to register a growth of USD 2.73 billion | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The automotive retreaded tires market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Bridgestone Corp.

Eastern Treads Ltd

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.

Kal Tire Mining Tire Group

KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG

GmbH and CO. KG MARANGONI Group

Michelin Group

MRF Ltd.

Nokian Tyres Plc

Oliver Rubber Co.

Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp

RDH Tire and Retread Co.

Redburn Tire Co.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Tyresoles

Valley Tire Pros

West End Tire

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Parrish Tire Co.

Continental AG

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global automotive retreaded tires market as a part of the global tires and rubber market. Our report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive retreaded tires market during the forecast period.

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Trend

Development in the field of retreaded tires and their designs



Developments in the form of advanced retread designs, quality of retread compound, and eco-friendly tires will boost the adoption of such tires. Key vendors are actively working on the development of advanced retread designs. For instance, in April 2017 , Goodyear Tire and Rubber launched new mold cure retread high load ( HL ) trailer tires. According to the company, the TreadMax tires feature the same tread design, including similar manufacturing techniques and materials that are used in the production of new tires. This makes the performance and fuel efficiency of these newly retreaded tires on par with new tires.

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in vehicle consumption in economies such as India and China will drive the automotive retreaded tires market growth in APAC. China , India , and Thailand are the key countries for the automotive retreaded tires in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The region also has developed automotive markets, such as Japan , South Korea , and Australia . Rapid economic development in emerging APAC economies has boosted per-capita income in recent years, and this has increased the purchasing power of consumers leading to higher automobile sales. The automotive retreading tires market in APAC plays a key role in driving the growth of the global automotive retreaded tires market.

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Thailand, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Oliver Rubber Co., Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, RDH Tire and Retread Co., Redburn Tire Co., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, Valley Tire Pros, West End Tire, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Parrish Tire Co., and Continental AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Precure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Precure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Precure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Precure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Precure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Mold cure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mold cure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

Exhibit 89: Bridgestone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bridgestone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bridgestone Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bridgestone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bridgestone Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 94: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 Kal Tire Mining Tire Group

Exhibit 99: Kal Tire Mining Tire Group - Overview



Exhibit 100: Kal Tire Mining Tire Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Kal Tire Mining Tire Group - Key offerings

10.6 KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG

GmbH and CO. KG Exhibit 102: KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG - Overview

GmbH and CO. KG - Overview

Exhibit 103: KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG - Key offerings

10.7 MARANGONI Group

Exhibit 104: MARANGONI Group - Overview



Exhibit 105: MARANGONI Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: MARANGONI Group - Key offerings

10.8 Michelin Group

Exhibit 107: Michelin Group - Overview



Exhibit 108: Michelin Group - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Michelin Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Michelin Group - Segment focus

10.9 MRF Ltd.

Exhibit 111: MRF Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: MRF Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: MRF Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nokian Tyres Plc

Exhibit 114: Nokian Tyres Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nokian Tyres Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Nokian Tyres Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Nokian Tyres Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Nokian Tyres Plc - Segment focus

10.11 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Exhibit 119: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key news



Exhibit 122: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

