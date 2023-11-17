Automotive Retreaded Tires Market to grow by USD 3.11 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bridgestone Corp., KRAIBURG Austria GmbH and CO. KG and JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive retreaded tires market is estimated to grow by USD 3.11 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.87%. The automotive retreaded tires market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive retreaded tires market are Bridgestone Corp., CIO Tyres Pvt. Ltd, Continental AG, Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire, KRAIBURG Austria GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Oliver Rubber Co., RDH Tire and Retread Co., REIFEN HINGHAUS GmbH, ROSLER TYRE INNOVATORS, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, West End Tire, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Parrish Tire Co. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Retreaded Tires Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Bridgestone Corp. - The company offers automotive retreaded tires that significantly contribute to the reduction of discarded tires as well as the reduction of waste in communities.
  • KRAIBURG Austria GmbH and CO. KG - The company offers automotive retreaded tires such as K base tire, K tech tire, and K plus tire.
  • JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. - The company offers automotive retreaded tires such as VEM Rock, SONA TF 130, and JET Rock XTRA.
Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the regional automotive retreaded tires market. Some of the main factors driving the market for vehicle retreading in this region today are improved tread durability, an increased supply of rubbers, rising labor costs, and a lack of skilled technicians.

  • Impactful driver- Cost advantage of retreaded tires
  • Key Trend - Development in the field of retreaded tires and their designs
  • Major Challenges - Disadvantages of retreaded tires

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on Product, the market is classified into precure and mold cure. The precure segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The process where the new tread rubber is affixed to the tire casing by applying it with special curing shall be referred to as Precure retreading. In comparison with other retreading techniques, this segment has gained momentum because of its wide range of benefits and advantages.

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.71

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, India, Thailand, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

