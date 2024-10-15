Automotive Risk Management Partners Announces the Auto Industry's Most Effective Real-Time Cybersecurity Technology for Deterring Ransomware Threats and Attacks

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Dortch, Founder and CEO of Automotive Risk Management Partners, announced today a strategic leap in auto dealership cybersecurity with the addition of Ridgeback Network Defense to its portfolio of physical and digital compliance and cyber security programs.

"Unlike traditional security solutions, Ridgeback Network Defense doesn't just detect threats; it deters them. It uses offensive techniques to defend dealerships from ransomware attacks and strikes back at attackers to inflict costs on them as they try to rob you," Dortch said.

Automotive Risk Management Partners powered by Ridgeback Network Defense, offers a comprehensive cybersecurity package specifically designed for auto dealerships. It provides real-time visibility and control over all devices connected to or attempting to connect to your network with zero dormancy.

This powerful platform allows you to instantly implement permissions and security policies to proactively block any breach attempts, ensuring your dealership's sensitive data, operations, and customer information are continuously protected. Additionally, the system helps you meet regulatory requirements while safeguarding against external attacks and insider threats, all without adding complexity to your IT operations.

Automotive Risk Management Partners powered by Ridgeback Network Defense now offers the industry's most effective cyber protection, detection, and price value:

The best offense against frustrating and costly cyber attacks

24/7, real-time visualization of all network systems and monitoring of and fulfilling FTC Safeguards Rule compliance requirements.

Action-oriented reporting identifies network risks, pinpoints opportunities to harden security and improve function, and measures ROI compared to other IT and security tools

Easy to deploy and manage, so it provides impact within minutes

Offered at a very competitive price point

"Cybercriminals have learned that ransoming auto dealership data to stop sales operations can result in handsome rewards, and they are increasingly turning their attention to auto dealerships," Dortch said. "Offensive cybersecurity that makes it costly for these cybercriminals to attack the dealership is now offered to dealers by Automotive Risk Management Partners powered by Ridgeback. Together, we protect auto dealerships like nothing else on the market."

For more information, contact Terry Dortch at 815-670-4651.

About Ridgeback Network Defense

Ridgeback Network Defense is a cybersecurity company focusing on building and deploying tools to battle despicable criminals who would rob families and hijack businesses. Ridgeback is a unique and innovative enterprise security platform that enables the deployment of any sort of interactive defense on an incredibly large scale. https://ridgebacknet.com/

About Automotive Risk Management Partners

Automotive Risk Management Partners, Inc., founded by Terry Dortch, combines over 20 years of compliance expertise and provides services to automotive and RV dealerships throughout North America. The firm offers first-class compliance training, auditing, and cybersecurity protection. For more information, visit http://www.autorisknow.com/.

SOURCE Automotive Risk Management Partners