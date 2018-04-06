Automotive Safety System Market Worth 169.46 Billion USD by 2025

According to a new market research report "Automotive Safety System Market by Technology (Active (ABS, ESC, BSD, LDWS, TPMS) and Passive (Airbag, Pedestrian and Whiplash Protection)), On-highway (PC, LCV, Buses, Trucks), Off-highway, EV, Offering (Hardware, Software) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be USD 82.80 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach 169.46 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.36%. The market is principally driven by increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and stringent safety regulations across the globe.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 112 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Safety System Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-safety-system-market-112622606.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Active safety system segment to hold the largest share of the Automotive Safety System Market, by technology

The increasing government regulations pertaining to active safety systems and growing demand for autonomous vehicle will contribute to the growth of the Automotive Safety System Market for active safety system segment. Vehicles are being equipped with advanced active safety features such as blind spot detection (BSD), lane departure warning systems (LDWS), and automatic emergency braking (AEB). Auto manufacturers have started to roll out vehicles with semi-autonomous vehicle technology, which is the intermediate step toward autonomous driving.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=112622606

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) to acquire the largest market share in electric vehicle type

HEV is estimated to hold the largest share of the Automotive Safety System Market, by electric vehicle. Stringent emission norms, environment safety, vehicle electrification, and government regulations are expected to boost the market for HEV safety systems. Governments around the globe are enabling the sale of electric vehicles by offering incentives to customers and subsidies to electric vehicle OEMs. This will help drive the Automotive Safety System market for electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific: The largest market for the Automotive Safety System Market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share, by value, of the Automotive Safety System Market in 2017. The demand for Automotive Safety System in this region is triggered by increasing vehicle production in developing nations such as China and India and the increasing number of luxury vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. This region is also the leading producer of automobiles in the world.

The report analyzes all major tier I suppliers in the Automotive Safety System Market. Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), and Delphi (UK) are some of the leading suppliers in the Automotive Safety System Market.

Know more about the Automotive Safety System Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-safety-system-market-112622606.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets