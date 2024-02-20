Automotive Seat Actuation System Market size records growth of USD 1.18 billion between 2023 and 2028, Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings- Market Size, Share, Forecast, Report - Technavio

Technavio

20 Feb, 2024, 12:02 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Seat Actuation System Market is set to increase by USD 1.18 billion, at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest report by Technavio. A few market players, including AISIN CORP., Buhler Motor GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., Moog Inc., Nidec Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, and Toyota Motor Corp., are implementing diverse strategies such as alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches to strengthen their market presence. For more information - download the free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Seat Actuation System Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Seat Actuation System Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

153

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2023-2024(%)

8.6

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

The market's growth is fueled by factors such as the rising preference for luxury vehicles, increased commuting time, and the expanding market share of automotive seat actuation systems in emerging economies. The integration of holistic HMIs in seats is a notable development. This trend aims to store seat positions through memory functions, offering a seamless experience for users in automated vehicles. 

What are the Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges?

  • Growth Driver: The surge in popularity of luxury vehicles globally is a significant factor propelling market growth
  • Trends: The development of holistic human-machine interface (HMI)-embedded seats is a prominent trend influencing market growth
  • Challenges: Limitations associated with seat actuation systems pose a challenge to market growth

What are the key insights?

Market Segmentation: This report segments the market based on Application, Type, and Geography. The passenger vehicles segment is projected to experience significant growth compared to the commercial vehicles segment throughout the forecast period.

Regional Impact: APAC is projected to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America also has significant growth opportunities for market players due to increasing sales of premium vehicles, urbanization, growing disposable income, technological advances, and the presence of prominent vendors. View Free Sample Report.

The off-road vehicle seats market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 246.5 million.

The brushless DC motors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.58 billion.

Table of Contents

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

