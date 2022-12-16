Automotive seat belt sensor market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive seat belt sensor market as a part of the automotive components and accessories market, the parent market. Growth of the global automotive components and accessories market will be driven by factors such as an increase in electronic components in automobiles, integration of safety systems, increasing safety regulations, and technological improvements to reduce downtime of electric buses. The global automotive seat belt sensor market size is estimated to increase by 44.26 million units from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market 2023-2027

Global automotive seat belt sensor market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.: The company offers Hall effect switches for seatbelt applications.

Amphenol Corp.: The company offers seat belt buckle sensors.

Aptiv: The company offers electronic control units to enhance safety, comfort, and convenience.

CTS Corp.: The company offers non-contacting seat belt retractor switches are used in Automatic Locking Retractor.

Vendor landscape - The global automotive seat belt sensor market is fragmented. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive seat belt sensors in the market are Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Amber Valley Developments LLP, Amphenol Corp., Aptiv, CTS Corp., Hesham Industrial Solutions, IEE International Electronics and Engineering S.A., InterMotive Inc., Littelfuse Inc., and others.

The market is driven by the increase in safety concerns, government regulations, and NCAP ratings. NCAP is a car safety assessment program, wherein cars are given star ratings based on crash test results. Most countries follow Euro NCAP standards. These ratings encourage manufacturers to equip their vehicles with seat belt sensors.

Global automotive seat belt sensor market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive seat belt sensor market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive seat belt sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global automotive seat belt sensor market.

Europe will account for 30% of the global automotive seat belt sensor market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is driven by factors such as the rapid penetration of seat belt sensors owing to standardization. Moreover, the region has several high-end passenger car manufacturers, such as Mercedes-Benz. Thus, with the increasing sales of cars and the trend among OEMs to equip vehicles with seat belt sensor systems, the market in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Segment overview

Based on application, the global automotive seat belt sensor market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The market share growth of the passenger cars segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The penetration of passenger cars using seat belt sensors is expected to grow, which will drive the market. Moreover, the rapid electrification of passenger cars has led to the adoption of new technologies to improve the comfort and safety of drivers. In addition, premium vehicles use advanced safety features such as seat belt sensors. These factors will increase the revenue growth of the global passenger car seat belt sensor market during the forecast period.

Global automotive seat belt sensor market – Market dynamics

Leading driver - Improvising occupant safety across the value chain is notably driving the market growth. Passenger safety is the main concern for players across the value chain, which has increased the adoption of passive and active safety systems. Safety systems include seat belts, seat belt sensors, seat belt lock engagement, and side airbags, among others. The increasing emphasis on safety systems has led to significant growth in the overall automotive safety systems market. Thus, with the increasing focus on safety systems, seat belt sensors will be considered an important fitment in vehicles. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Passenger safety is the main concern for players across the value chain, which has increased the adoption of passive and active safety systems. Safety systems include seat belts, seat belt sensors, seat belt lock engagement, and side airbags, among others. The increasing emphasis on safety systems has led to significant growth in the overall automotive safety systems market. Thus, with the increasing focus on safety systems, seat belt sensors will be considered an important fitment in vehicles. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Key trend - Increased adoption of low-cost, compact vehicles and CVs is a key trend driving the automotive seat belt sensor market growth. The need for enhanced safety features has increased across all automotive segments, including low-cost and compact. As a result, there will be a surge in the demand for automotive seat belt sensors in low-cost and compact vehicles during the forecast period, especially in developed countries. Moreover, manufacturers are expected to equip their vehicles with safety features such as seat belt sensors to differentiate themselves in the market. These factors are likely to impact the growth of the market positively during the forecast period.



The need for enhanced safety features has increased across all automotive segments, including low-cost and compact. As a result, there will be a surge in the demand for automotive seat belt sensors in low-cost and compact vehicles during the forecast period, especially in developed countries. Moreover, manufacturers are expected to equip their vehicles with safety features such as seat belt sensors to differentiate themselves in the market. These factors are likely to impact the growth of the market positively during the forecast period. Major challenge - Malfunctioning of seat belt sensors is a major challenge impeding the market growth. Accurate tuning of the system is required to avoid false-positive alarms. However, improper tuning may lead to unwanted actions such as tightening of seat belts, which may result in an unpleasant driving experience. Therefore, seat belt sensor manufacturers have to consider such situations while installing safety systems in their vehicles. This, in turn, can negatively affect the adoption of seat belt sensors.

What are the key data covered in this automotive seat belt sensor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive seat belt sensor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive seat belt sensor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive seat belt sensor market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive seat belt sensor market vendors



Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2023-2027 44.26 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Amber Valley Developments LLP, Amphenol Corp., Aptiv, CTS Corp., Hesham Industrial Solutions, IEE International Electronics and Engineering S.A., InterMotive Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Lockliv Holdings Pty Ltd., Olea Systems Inc., Reed Relays and Electronics India Ltd., Securon (Amersham) LTD, Standex Electronics Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

