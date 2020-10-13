Automotive Seat Covers Market to Cross US $7 Billion by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the automotive seat covers market which estimates the market valuation for automotive seat covers will cross US$ 7 billion by 2026. Escalating sales of new & preowned vehicles will surge the automotive seat covers demand.

Automotive Seat Covers Market size is likely to cross USD 7 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing range of electric vehicles owing to low ownership cost, effective energy utilization, cost-effective maintenance, and charging infrastructure deployment will drive automotive seat covers market size. Seat covers have the ability to retain vehicle value by protecting seats from scratches, stains, and wear, simultaneously providing comfort to passengers for an extended period of time.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4835

The other automotive seat covers materials will witness over 6.5% CAGR by 2026 owing to its abrasion resistance and cost-effective nature. Further, high durability and extended lifecycle of these materials will surge their penetration in the industry.

Based on vehicle, automotive seat covers market size is categorized into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Automotive seat covers demand from two-wheelers will witness around 6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The growth can be attributed to the increasing seat cover adoption in two-wheelers coupled with improving economic conditions and high penetration of two-wheelers in emerging economies. Further, the rise in two-wheeler production in response to its growing demand in emerging nations will surge industry growth.

The Europe automotive seat covers industry is likely to grow at a significant rate of around 5% from 2020 to 2026 owing to its growing demand in Western European nations including Germany, Italy, France, and the UK, which is a huge market for light commercial &passenger vehicles in the region. Moreover, the use of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Europages, and Alibaba across the region will propel automotive seat covers market size. Further, product innovations coupled with technology advancements will drive product demand in the automotive aftermarket industry over the forecast spell.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 206 market data tables & 21 figures & charts from the report, "Automotive Seat Covers Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-seat-covers-market

Some major findings of automotive seat covers market report include:

Growing vehicle sales will drive seat covers demand due to the need for comfort and aesthetics in automotive interiors.



Connectivity and digitalization for diverse reach and better interaction across the value chain will positively influence the industry expansion.



Product manufacturers are primarily focusing on geographic expansion, innovations, and technology advancement strategies in the long run.

Prominent automotive seat covers industry participants include Eleven International Co., Ltd., Faurecia, Katzkin Leather, Inc., Kyowa Leather Cloth Co. ,Ltd., Lear Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Ruff-Tuff Products, LLC, Seat Covers Unlimited, Inc., Wollsdorf Leder Ltd., MarvelVinyls, and Saddles India Pvt. Ltd.

Browse complete report table of contents @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-seat-covers-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Automotive Seat Covers Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Value addition at each stage

3.3.2. COVID-19 impact on value chain

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4. Vendor matrix

3.3.4.1. List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.4.2. List of key product manufacturers/suppliers

3.3.4.3. List of potential customers

3.4. Technology landscape

3.5. Industry impact forces

3.5.1. Growth drivers

3.5.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6. Growth potential analysis

3.7. Regional pricing trends (including COVID impact)

3.8. Cost structure analysis

3.8.1. R&D cost

3.8.2. Raw material cost

3.8.3. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.8.4. Distribution cost

3.8.5. Operating cost

3.8.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.9. Porter's analysis

3.10. Competitive landscape

3.10.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.10.2. Strategy dashboard

3.11. PESTEL analysis

Browse related report:

Automotive Seat Belts Market Size By Type (2-Point Seatbelts, 3-Point Seatbelts), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV), By Component (Webbing Strap, Retractors, Buckles, Tongues, Pillar Loops), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-seat-belts-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

automotive-seat-covers-market-size.jpg

Automotive Seat Covers Market size to exceed $7 Bn by 2026

Automotive Seat Covers Market size is likely to cross USD 7 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Automotive Interior Materials Market

Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.