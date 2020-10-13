Automotive Seat Covers Market to Cross US $7 Billion by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.
Some of the major automotive seat covers market participants include Eleven International, Faurecia, Katzkin Leather, Kyowa Leather Cloth, Lear Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors, Ruff-Tuff Products, Seat Covers Unlimited, Wollsdorf Leder, MarvelVinyls, and Saddles India
Oct 13, 2020, 06:00 ET
SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the automotive seat covers market which estimates the market valuation for automotive seat covers will cross US$ 7 billion by 2026. Escalating sales of new & preowned vehicles will surge the automotive seat covers demand.
Increasing range of electric vehicles owing to low ownership cost, effective energy utilization, cost-effective maintenance, and charging infrastructure deployment will drive automotive seat covers market size. Seat covers have the ability to retain vehicle value by protecting seats from scratches, stains, and wear, simultaneously providing comfort to passengers for an extended period of time.
The other automotive seat covers materials will witness over 6.5% CAGR by 2026 owing to its abrasion resistance and cost-effective nature. Further, high durability and extended lifecycle of these materials will surge their penetration in the industry.
Based on vehicle, automotive seat covers market size is categorized into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Automotive seat covers demand from two-wheelers will witness around 6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The growth can be attributed to the increasing seat cover adoption in two-wheelers coupled with improving economic conditions and high penetration of two-wheelers in emerging economies. Further, the rise in two-wheeler production in response to its growing demand in emerging nations will surge industry growth.
The Europe automotive seat covers industry is likely to grow at a significant rate of around 5% from 2020 to 2026 owing to its growing demand in Western European nations including Germany, Italy, France, and the UK, which is a huge market for light commercial &passenger vehicles in the region. Moreover, the use of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Europages, and Alibaba across the region will propel automotive seat covers market size. Further, product innovations coupled with technology advancements will drive product demand in the automotive aftermarket industry over the forecast spell.
Some major findings of automotive seat covers market report include:
- Growing vehicle sales will drive seat covers demand due to the need for comfort and aesthetics in automotive interiors.
- Connectivity and digitalization for diverse reach and better interaction across the value chain will positively influence the industry expansion.
- Product manufacturers are primarily focusing on geographic expansion, innovations, and technology advancement strategies in the long run.
Prominent automotive seat covers industry participants include Eleven International Co., Ltd., Faurecia, Katzkin Leather, Inc., Kyowa Leather Cloth Co. ,Ltd., Lear Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Ruff-Tuff Products, LLC, Seat Covers Unlimited, Inc., Wollsdorf Leder Ltd., MarvelVinyls, and Saddles India Pvt. Ltd.
About Global Market Insights
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.
