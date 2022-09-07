Automotive Seat Massage System Market Size to Grow by USD 143.98 million due to the Increasing Electrification In Vehicles - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing electrification of vehicles is one of the factors fueling the automotive seat massage system market growth. The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. The up-gradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles. Government regulations are forcing the deployment of an active safety system in entry-level cars and hybrid and electric vehicles. In addition to that, the usage of technologies for comfort is becoming more common. This, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing electrification of vehicles is one of the factors fueling the automotive seat massage system market growth. The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. The up-gradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles. Government regulations are forcing the deployment of an active safety system in entry-level cars and hybrid and electric vehicles. In addition to that, the usage of technologies for comfort is becoming more common. This, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs is one of the factors impeding the automotive seat massage system market growth. OEMs are facing immense cost pressure due to dynamic regulations that were imposed on several components within a vehicle. The factors responsible for high-cost pressures faced by OEMs included stringent emission norms, massive investments in R&D, market competition, and evolving customer demands. As they need to limit the production cost to fulfill the demand side necessities and provide high-quality products simultaneously, they remain liable for any such product failures or recalls, which can impact the bottom line. This, in turn, will impede the automotive seat massage system market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis, View a Sample Report

Market Segmentation Highlights:

The automotive seat massage system market report is segmented by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities : 41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for the automotive seat massage system market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. OEMs are focusing on the advanced comfort features for LCVs, which will facilitate the automotive seat massage system market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

: 41% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. and are the key markets for the automotive seat massage system market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. OEMs are focusing on the advanced comfort features for LCVs, which will facilitate the automotive seat massage system market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The automotive seat massage system market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The SUV segment is witnessing higher traction than other segments of passenger cars. Moreover, increasing preference for fuel efficiency and comfort during travel in three-row seats in crossovers and SUVs are the main drivers for the increasing adoption of SUVs and crossovers. Such factors are expected to concurrently propel the global automotive seat massage system for the passenger cars market during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF for additional segment-wise contributions and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Adient Plc



Alba Automotive Services BV



Alfmeier Prazision SE



Automotive Concepts



Continental AG



DONMAR Enterprises Inc.



Erickson Auto Trim Inc.



InSeat Solutions LLC



Lear Corp.



Leggett and Platt Inc.



Magna International Inc.



Rostra Precision Controls Inc.



TACHI S Co. Ltd.



The Miami Corp.



Toyota Boshoku Corp.



Treadwell Auto Trim



TS TECH Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Automotive Racing Seat Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Automotive Seat Control Module Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Seats Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Seat Massage System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 143.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.77 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adient Plc, Alba Automotive Services BV, Alfmeier Prazision SE, Automotive Concepts, Continental AG, DONMAR Enterprises Inc., Erickson Auto Trim Inc., InSeat Solutions LLC, Lear Corp., Leggett and Platt Inc., Magna International Inc., Rostra Precision Controls Inc., TACHI S Co. Ltd., The Miami Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Treadwell Auto Trim, and TS TECH Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio