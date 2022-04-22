Automotive Seat Massage System Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 556.08 Million| Continental AG and Champion Seat Systems are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Apr 22, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive seat massage system market size is estimated to grow by USD 556.08 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5%.
Our report on the "Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" covers a complete analysis, including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.
Key vendors insights
The automotive seat massage system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on expanding the customer base and creating differentiated products to compete in the market. The market is dominated by a few well-established players that compete based on factors such as operational cost, innovation, price, and product quality. Some of the key market vendors are:
- Adient Plc
- Champion Seat Systems
- Continental AG
- Faurecia SA
- InSeat Solutions LLC
- Kongsberg Automotive ASA
- Lear Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Rostra Precision Controls Inc.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Vendor offerings
- Champion Seat Systems - The company offers a line of products such as seat massage kits.
- Continental AG - The company offers a line of products such as seat comfort systems, seat adjustment, heated and climate controlled seats, and pneumatic seat systems among others.
Parent Market Outlook
Technavio categorizes the global automotive seat massage system market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. This report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive seat massage system market during the forecast period.
Automotive Seat Massage System market trend
- Development of holistic HMI seats
Vendors such as Continental and Faurecia have paved the way for holistic human interface seats. Such developments will improve the role of seats in automated vehicles, wherein drivers will be able to perform tasks without any manual effort. The development of holistic human-machine interface (HMI) seats will be a crucial factor driving the market for autonomous vehicles and a trend in the global automotive seat massage system market.
Geography
- Europe: Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, APAC, and MEA. Germany and France are the key countries for the automotive seat massage systems in Europe. The incorporation of massaging seats in CVs will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. OEMs in Europe are focusing on the advanced comfort features for LCVs, which will drive the massage seat market in Europe during the forecast period. In addition, the governments of European countries are focused on reducing emission considerably, further pushing demand for LCVs over HCVs in the region, thereby driving the market in focus in the region.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Seat Massage System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 556.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
(11.43)
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adient Plc, Champion Seat Systems, Continental AG, Faurecia SA, InSeat Solutions LLC, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Rostra Precision Controls Inc., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient Plc
- Champion Seat Systems
- Continental AG
- Faurecia SA
- InSeat Solutions LLC
- Kongsberg Automotive ASA
- Lear Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Rostra Precision Controls Inc.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
