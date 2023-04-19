Automotive Seats Market size to grow by USD 15.37 billion from 2022 to 2027: Increase in penetration of SUVs to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive seats market size is estimated to increase by USD 15.37 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. The automotive seats market is predominantly driven by the increase in the penetration of SUVs. The growth is driven by factors such as the comfort and safety of SUVs, the introduction of low-cost and compact mini-SUVs, the off-road capabilities of SUVs, and the high seating capacity compared to sedans and hatchbacks. The SUV sales have witnessed an increase despite supply chain disruptions and rising inflation. Especially, the sales of small and crossover SUVs are increasing due to their affordability and low running costs. This is a major contributor to the rising sales of SUVs, which in turn drives the market growth for automotive seats. The automotive seats market experiences a surge in sales from developing countries like China and India with some of the established SUVs in the C-segment and D-segment categories from automakers such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, and Nissan Motor Company are driving the global market. Hence, the rising demand for SUVs drives the growth of the automotive seats market during the forecast period. Discover more invaluable insights on market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Seats Market 2023-2027

Automotive seats market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive seats market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive seats in the market are Adient Plc, Bharat Seats Ltd., Chongqing Huixinyi Technology Co. Ltd., COBRA SEATS, FP Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., Gentherm Inc., Glide Engineering INC., Lazzerini Srl, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., NHK Spring Co. Ltd., RCO Engineering Inc., RECARO Automotive GmbH, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., SAL Automotives Ltd., Stellantis NV, TACHI S Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., TS TECH Co. Ltd., and Victora Auto Pvt. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

Adient Plc - The company offers complete seats and commercial vehicle seats for automotives with detailed trim and certified foam.

The company offers complete seats and commercial vehicle seats for automotives with detailed trim and certified foam. Bharat Seats Ltd. - The company offers automotive seats such as railway seats, four-wheeler seats, and two-wheeler seats.

The company offers automotive seats such as railway seats, four-wheeler seats, and two-wheeler seats. COBRA SEATS - The company offers automotive seats called Luxury Stadia Seating for sports cars.

The company offers automotive seats called Luxury Stadia Seating for sports cars. For more exclusive details on the vendor and their key offerings – Request a sample report

Automotive Seats Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (bucket and bench), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Customers are increasingly accepting SUVs due to their features like their versatility, added comfort, increased ground clearance, and vehicle space compared to other passenger cars, which is expected to drive market growth in the passenger car segment. In addition to that, the availability of affordable compact and mini SUVs contributes to the global demand for SUVs. Along with SUVs, the demand for electric vehicles has increased significantly around the world. This forces OEMs and automotive seat manufacturers to invest heavily in advanced seats that offer passengers more comfort. Additionally, the launch of vehicles with technologically advanced seats is expected to drive the automotive seats market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive seats market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive seats market.

APAC is estimated to account for 64% of the global automotive seats market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the regional market is contributed by factors such as the improved and stable economic conditions in APAC countries, especially in developing countries like China and India . The passenger and commercial vehicles segment in the region is driven by a large, middle-class consumer base, with ever-increasing per capita income. This drives the market growth for automotive seats market. Moreover, the ease of providing auto finance has contributed to the expansion of the auto industry in the region. The demand for commercial vehicles is driven by the expansion of the e-commerce sector in the region, coupled with the extensive mining and construction sectors. The automotive industry creates demand for heavy-duty trucks because they are used to transport finished vehicles and related parts. This growing demand paired with the availability of cheap land and labor has led auto parts manufacturers to set up manufacturing facilities in APAC. The manufacturers of automotive seats and related components focus on expanding their presence in the region to maximize revenue-generating opportunities and subsequently improve profit margins. Hence, the rapid deployment of charging infrastructure globally will spur growth in car sales, resulting in an increase in demand for car seats.

For the key market insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with ample

growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Automotive Seats Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

An emerging automotive seats market trend that is expected to fuel the growth of the market is the integration of additional functionalities and availability of customization in automotive seats.

It is possible to equip vehicles with adaptive cruise control due to its integration with electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technology, which also increases driving comfort on long journeys and improves safety.

The intelligent seats also provide comfort by electronically adjusting the seat according to the user's needs. Manufacturers are also starting to use virtual reality (VR) to customize vehicles. This allows customers to select seat materials from available colors and customize their seats using a 3D car configurator in virtual showrooms.

Therefore, the development of car seats is highly important to automakers, especially for self-driving cars.

Hence, the increasing demand for the integration of additional features is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive seats market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

A key challenge that is expected to impede the market growth of the automotive seats market is the decline in sales and production of vehicles.

The increasing acceptance of shared mobility, the availability of shared mobility service providers, improved internet connectivity, and increased smartphone adoption are some of the major factors for this decline.

Additionally, easy access to shared mobility solutions, rising fuel prices, and rising vehicle costs due to the introduction of stringent emission standards discourage consumers from owning vehicles, which has a direct negative impact on vehicle demand.

It is also expected to reduce auto sales in the coming years, especially in North America and Europe due to factors such as high rates of motorization, higher tariffs on imported cars in the US and China , and a slowing economy.

due to factors such as high rates of motorization, higher tariffs on imported cars in the US and , and a slowing economy. Hence, suspension of vehicle production, which precedes the drop in sales, is expected to reduce demand for automotive seat components.

Driver, Trend & Challenges linked to consequences & sustainability of the businesses,

find some more insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Seats Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive seats market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive seats market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive seats market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive seats market vendors

Get lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports and cutting-edge market

intelligence within MINUTES.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive ventilated seats market size is expected to increase by 10.16 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). A key factor driving growth in the automotive ventilated seats market is the functional benefits associated with ventilated seats.

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 25.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is notably driving the automotive e-compressor market growth.

Automotive Seats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Thailand, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adient Plc, Bharat Seats Ltd., Chongqing Huixinyi Technology Co. Ltd., COBRA SEATS, FP Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., Gentherm Inc., Glide Engineering INC., Lazzerini Srl, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., NHK Spring Co. Ltd., RCO Engineering Inc., RECARO Automotive GmbH, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., SAL Automotives Ltd., Stellantis NV, TACHI S Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., TS TECH Co. Ltd., and Victora Auto Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive seats market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive seats market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Bucket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Bucket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bucket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Bucket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Bucket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Bench - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Bench - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Bench - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Bench - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Bench - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adient Plc

Exhibit 111: Adient Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Adient Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Adient Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Adient Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Bharat Seats Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Bharat Seats Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bharat Seats Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bharat Seats Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 COBRA SEATS

Exhibit 118: COBRA SEATS - Overview



Exhibit 119: COBRA SEATS - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: COBRA SEATS - Key offerings

12.6 Gentherm Inc.

Exhibit 121: Gentherm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Gentherm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Gentherm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Gentherm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Gentherm Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Glide Engineering INC.

Exhibit 126: Glide Engineering INC. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Glide Engineering INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Glide Engineering INC. - Key offerings

12.8 Lazzerini Srl

Exhibit 129: Lazzerini Srl - Overview



Exhibit 130: Lazzerini Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Lazzerini Srl - Key offerings

12.9 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 132: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 137: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 NHK Spring Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 RCO Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 146: RCO Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: RCO Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: RCO Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 RECARO Automotive GmbH

Exhibit 149: RECARO Automotive GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: RECARO Automotive GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: RECARO Automotive GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 152: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 153: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 155: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

12.15 TACHI S Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: TACHI S Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: TACHI S Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: TACHI S Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 160: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 TS TECH Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: TS TECH Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: TS TECH Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: TS TECH Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio