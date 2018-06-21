Automotive Seats Market Worth 73.03 Billion USD by 2025

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 111 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Seats Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-seat-market-216812760.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The increasing global vehicle production, especially in Asia Oceania, and of SUV/MPV segment, and the rising sales of premium and luxury vehicles owing to the increase in demand for luxury and comfort are projected to fuel the demand for modular seating technologies.

Passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the Automotive Seats Market during the forecast period

As per Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) statistics, passenger cars accounted for nearly 75.5% of the total vehicle production in 2017. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the production of passenger cars is anticipated to reach 92.1 million units by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.87% from 2018 to 2025. Additionally, the passenger car segments A, B, C, D, E, F, SUV-A, SUV-B, and SUV-C mostly have 5 seats as a standard feature, whereas SUV-D, SUV-E, and MPV have 7 seats. Along with the increase in demand for premium SUV-D and E segment cars offered by OEMs such as Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, and Cadillac, the demand for an additional third row is likely to subsequently grow in the coming years. Thus, the Automotive Seats Market for both seat types will increase simultaneously in alignment with the increasing passenger vehicle production in the global market.

Ask for PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=216812760

Massage seats segment is estimated to be the fastest growing automotive seating technology

The massage seats segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the continuously increasing demand for premium vehicles in developed and developing countries. As per MarketsandMarkets analysis, the global premium vehicle sales grew by 5.22% between 2015 and 2016. Developed regions such as Europe, North America, and a few Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea are key markets for these vehicles. With improving lifestyle and economic status, consumer preferences are changing and this leads to a greater demand for more comfort and leisure features. Key models such as Mercedes-Benz S-Class, SL-Class, and GLS-Class, BMW 7 series, Jaguar XJ, and Cadillac CT6 feature massage seats for front and rear passengers in some cases. Though, the massage seats segment has a limited market presence but with growing sales of premium cars, the demand for the massage seats market is also expected to grow immensely in the coming years.

Asia Oceania: The largest region for Automotive Seats Market

The study estimates the Asia Oceania region as the largest market for automotive seats during the forecast period. The region is the global leader in vehicle production, with a production growth of about 26.0%-28.0% in the past 5 years for the passenger cars and commercial vehicles segment. China has been the leading automotive market for vehicle production as well as sales in this region. According to OICA, China, along with Japan and India, accounted for almost 44% of the global vehicle production in 2016. Furthermore, as per the World Bank statistics, the per capita income in China and India increased by approximately 68% and 14%, respectively, from 2010 to 2015. The rise in disposable income is expected to increase the sales of premium vehicles, which, in turn, would increase the demand for seats accompanied with advanced technologies such as powered, heated, and ventilated in the region.

Some prominent players of the Automotive Seats Market are Adient (US), Lear Corporation (US), Faurecia (France), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), Magna International (Canada), TS Tech (Japan), Tachi-S (Japan), NHK Spring (Japan), and Gentherm (US).

Know more about the Automotive Seats Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-seat-market-216812760.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog: http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets