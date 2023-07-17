Automotive Semiconductor Market to grow by USD 26,676.35 million from 2022 to 2027 | Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive semiconductor market size is estimated to grow by USD 26,676.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8% according to Technavio. 15+, Including Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp., among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Semiconductor Market 2023-2027

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Telematics and infotainment, Powertrain, Safety, Body electronics, and Chassis), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Automotive semiconductor market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive semiconductor market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - WRITERS

Key Automotive Semiconductor Market Driver - The rising adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features in vehicles is a major factor notably driving the market growth. The adoption of advanced technologies like processors, sensors, cameras, and software algorithms has significantly enhanced the functionality of ADAS applications in vehicles. To address concerns about passenger safety and security, governments in developing countries have implemented stringent safety standards, requiring automotive manufacturers to incorporate ADAS features in their vehicles. For instance, the Government of India mandated the inclusion of a co-driver airbag in all vehicle segments by August 31, 2021. Similarly, the European Commission enforced the installation of a vehicle telematics system in new cars in April 2018, following a similar mandate in 2015. These factors are expected to drive the global market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Significant Automotive Semiconductor Market Trends- The increasing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are an emerging trend influencing market growth.

Major Automotive Semiconductor Market Challenge- The lack of standard protocols is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Semiconductor Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive semiconductor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive semiconductor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive semiconductor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive semiconductor market vendors

Automotive Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26,676.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive semiconductor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive semiconductor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Telematics and infotainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Telematics and infotainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telematics and infotainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Telematics and infotainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Telematics and infotainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Safety - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Safety - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Safety - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Safety - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Safety - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Body electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Body electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Body electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Body electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Body electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Chassis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Chassis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Chassis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Chassis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Chassis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Light commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Light commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Heavy commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 127: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 132: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 135: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 137: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 142: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 146: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 150: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 151: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 153: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.9 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 154: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 158: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 163: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 170: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 182: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 183: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 184: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 185: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 187: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 188: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 189: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 190: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 192: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 193: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 194: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 195: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 196: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 197: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 198: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 199: Research methodology



Exhibit 200: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 201: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 202: List of abbreviations

