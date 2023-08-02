Automotive sensors market size to grow by USD 8,339.77 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by electrification and hybridization of vehicles - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive sensors market is set to grow by USD 8,339.77 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The automotive sensors market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, Auto DITEX BG Ltd., Dorman Products Inc., Electricfil SA, Faurecia, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Niterra Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corp. Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., TDK Corp., Tenneco Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Walker Products Inc. are some of the major market participants - To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2027

Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive sensors market report covers the following areas:

The automotive sensors market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The electrification and hybridization of vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with ADAS technologies will hamper the market growth.

Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Electrification and hybridization of vehicles drive the growth of the automotive sensors market. The demand for automotive sensors specific to powertrain systems can be attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Sensors such as temperature sensors, current sensors, voltage sensors, and position sensors are critical for monitoring and managing the electric powertrain in vehicles. Hence, factors such as the rising electrification and hybridization of vehicles will increase the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

High costs associated with ADAS technologies challenge the growth of the automotive sensors market. The high costs are associated with the procurement and maintenance of ADAS technologies and systems, which, in turn, have limited their incorporation into luxury vehicles. The purchase and installation of ADAS-based systems are required high costs with night vision cameras, along with their sensors, especially uncooled microbolometer sensors providing high-quality resolution /images. But the high costs associated with such sensors impact their adoption in mass-segment vehicles. Hence, challenges such as the high costs associated with ADAS sensors and technology hinder the growth of the global automotive sensors market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Vehicle Type

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle

Type

Temperature Sensor



Speed Sensor



Pressure Monitoring Sensor



Image Sensor



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The passenger car segment will be significant during the forecast period. In modern passenger vehicles, automotive sensors play an important role because they have various advanced features and functions besides enhancing safety, efficiency, and overall driving experience. Furthermore, since ADAS features become more common in passenger cars, the demand for sensors to support these systems continues to grow. Hence, owing to such factors, the passenger car segment of the automotive sensors market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive sensors market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sensors market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The sensors market size for smartphones is expected to decrease by USD 578.29 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 1.99%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the sensors market segmentation for smartphones by price (premium range, medium range, and low range) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing implementation of mobile ar applications by enterprises is notably driving the sensors market growth for smartphones.

The 3D sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 10.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (industrial/commercial, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems is notably driving the market growth.

Automotive Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,339.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, Auto DITEX BG Ltd., Dorman Products Inc., Electricfil SA, Faurecia, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Niterra Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corp. Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., TDK Corp., Tenneco Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Walker Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive sensors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive sensors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Temperature sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Temperature sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Speed sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Speed sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Speed sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Speed sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Speed sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pressure monitoring sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Pressure monitoring sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pressure monitoring sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Pressure monitoring sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pressure monitoring sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Image sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Image sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amphenol Corp.

Exhibit 123: Amphenol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Amphenol Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Amphenol Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Amphenol Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 127: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Auto DITEX BG Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Auto DITEX BG Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Auto DITEX BG Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Auto DITEX BG Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Dorman Products Inc.

Exhibit 134: Dorman Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Dorman Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Dorman Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Electricfil SA

Exhibit 137: Electricfil SA - Overview



Exhibit 138: Electricfil SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Electricfil SA - Key offerings

12.8 Faurecia

Exhibit 140: Faurecia - Overview



Exhibit 141: Faurecia - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Faurecia - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Faurecia - Segment focus

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Niterra Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Niterra Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Niterra Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Niterra Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Niterra Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 158: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 159: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 161: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.13 PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 168: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

12.16 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 172: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 177: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio