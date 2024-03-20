Automotive Smart Actuators Market Report Forecasts High Growth Opportunities in Passenger Vehicles to 2030, Featuring Supplier Profiles for Valeo, Mitsubishi Electric and Marelli

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Vehicle Smart Actuators Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry has relied on actuators for quite some time. These components convert energy into motion, using electric, hydraulic, or pneumatic control. Smart actuators are an improvement over traditional actuators, and they work in tandem with the surrounding sensors and electronics to provide adjustments on the fly.

Programmable logic and control units run the smart actuators. Essentially, smart actuators bundle onboard controls, communication, and feedback to the electronic control unit (ECU) and other sensors. Their design considers reliability, precision control, and ease of automation.

This report includes a forecast for the global smart actuators market in the passenger vehicle space from 2023 to 2030. The forecast covers four segments: powertrain and transmission, body, chassis, and HVAC systems.

The analysis includes a unit shipment forecast and revenue forecast. Market growth drivers and restraints are also included as well as the top growth opportunity areas for players looking to make moves in this space.

The report includes supplier profiles for Valeo, Mitsubishi Electric and Marelli.

Growth Opportunities Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1: HVAC Systems in ICE Vehicles and BEVs

Growth Opportunity 2: Powertrain Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Convenience Features

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chassis Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: HVAC Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Powertrain & Transmission

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Technology Overview

Smart Actuators

Supplier Profiles

Valeo

Mitsubishi Electric

Marelli

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/833oit

