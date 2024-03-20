Automotive Smart Actuators Market Report Forecasts High Growth Opportunities in Passenger Vehicles to 2030, Featuring Supplier Profiles for Valeo, Mitsubishi Electric and Marelli

20 Mar, 2024, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Vehicle Smart Actuators Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive industry has relied on actuators for quite some time. These components convert energy into motion, using electric, hydraulic, or pneumatic control. Smart actuators are an improvement over traditional actuators, and they work in tandem with the surrounding sensors and electronics to provide adjustments on the fly.
Programmable logic and control units run the smart actuators. Essentially, smart actuators bundle onboard controls, communication, and feedback to the electronic control unit (ECU) and other sensors. Their design considers reliability, precision control, and ease of automation.
This report includes a forecast for the global smart actuators market in the passenger vehicle space from 2023 to 2030. The forecast covers four segments: powertrain and transmission, body, chassis, and HVAC systems.
The analysis includes a unit shipment forecast and revenue forecast. Market growth drivers and restraints are also included as well as the top growth opportunity areas for players looking to make moves in this space.
The report includes supplier profiles for Valeo, Mitsubishi Electric and Marelli.
Growth Opportunities Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1: HVAC Systems in ICE Vehicles and BEVs
- Growth Opportunity 2: Powertrain Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3: Convenience Features
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chassis Systems
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: HVAC Systems
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Systems
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Powertrain & Transmission
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
Technology Overview
- Smart Actuators
Supplier Profiles
- Valeo
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Marelli
