Automotive Smart Cockpit Design Trend Report 2022: Flourishing Cockpit Game Market Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Research on design trends of intelligent cockpits: explore 3D, integrated interaction.



In 2022, multiple automakers have released new concept car models, showing their vision and understanding of future smart cars and providing innovative ideas for the development of future intelligent cockpits. For example, in early 2022, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ISION EQXX, a new concept car that displays a new interior cockpit concept. As well as lightweight, sustainable materials, this car packs a 47.5-inch completely seamless ultrathin one-piece display (with an 8K resolution and the backlight consisting of more than 3000 local dimming zones) and introduces game engines and fully optimized user interfaces. As concerns HMI design, the system mounted on the car is structured along neuromorphic principles and adopts an intuitive working method that mimics the workings of the human brain.



In November 2022, Yanfeng introduced XiM23, a new concept car that interprets the company's understanding of future luxury cockpits: a through-type extended curved display (dashboard + 2 center console screens) that can be hidden and lifted + a lifting multi-functional Phygital controller (display + knob, with gesture control and interactive smart surface features). In terms of driving modes, this car (with L2 driving assistance functions) offers two default manual driving modes, Calm and Rich, and the L4 autonomous driving mode.



In addition to concept cars, there are also a number of innovative models launched on market in 2022. In particular, the cars from emerging carmakers, such as Li Auto L9, AITO M7, Avatr 11 and Jidu ROBO-01 Lunar Edition, bear new products and technologies including human-computer interaction, displays, seats, sound effects, ambient lights, and smart surfaces. New technologies, new scenarios and new modes are springing up.



Li Auto's second model, L9, was rolled out in June 2022. With interiors laid out with new technological thinking, this car enables five-screen three-dimensional space interaction. The second-row central screen cancels the conventional instrument panel design, and the information content of the dashboard is distributed to the small-sized display in the center of the steering wheel, and HUD, offering intuitive, simple and direct experience.



Jidu ROBO-01 Lunar Edition released in November 2022 packs a 35.6-inch integrated display with a high color gamut of 95% NTSC and an ultrahigh contrast ratio of 10,000:1, as well as a 3D immersive cockpit with voice and user emotion recognition capabilities. This car can interact with the outside world about its own state and emotions. Its robotized front face design integrates interactive AI pixel headlights and an AI voice interaction system with a high recognition rate. The external voice recognition function enables the natural communication between people, vehicle and environment.



The intelligent cockpit is a space that provides users with human, vehicle and environment needs and information interaction. The intelligent vehicle consumption upgrade favors the interaction mode switching from the conventional flat, relatively independent interaction mode to the three-dimensional integrated interaction mode. Continuous efforts will be made to explore the demand for emotional interaction and human-vehicle "resonance". Moreover users have ever greater demand for personalized car services and emotional interaction. The development of intelligent cockpits lays more stress on personalized space, and friendly interaction and services.



The vehicle cockpit game market is flourishing, and the market demand is waiting to be unleashed.



As intelligent driving advances, the entertainment functions of intelligent cockpits are being developed. In recent years, multiple automakers like Tesla, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, GAC, Great Wall Motor, BYD and Li Auto have begun to deploy vehicle games. Among them, Tesla is a pioneer. In June 2019, Tesla introduced the Arcade Game Platform in which users can access a variety of Atari games via the center console screen, and then the real-time game OTA updates are available. In June 2021, Tesla demonstrated the 3A masterpiece game `Cyberpunk 2077` at the Model S Plaid Launch. In July 2022, Tesla announced that it would integrate the Steam game platform into the car, allowing users to experience a mass of Steam games in the car.



The entertainment system of Li Auto L9, a new model launched in 2022, supports connection and mirroring of Switch and other game console devices, turning the car into a `mobile game space for the whole family` and bringing consumers better ride experience. The 220V power supply of Li Auto L9, equipped with the HDMI-Type-C adapter cable, allows users to play all kinds of game consoles and 3A masterpieces in the car.



At present, the demand for vehicle games has yet to be unleashed, but when the maturing autonomous driving technologies enable hands-free driving, the demand for vehicle games will usher in a boom period. It is expected that the penetration rate of vehicle games will be higher than 20% after L4 autonomous driving comes into service.



In the future, the maturing intelligent and autonomous driving technologies will help to make vehicles large mobile intelligent terminals; vehicle games will trend to provide more spatial and immersive experience; the forms and types of games will also become more diversified.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Ideas and Trends of Automotive Smart Cockpit Design

1.1 Status Quo of Smart Cockpit Design Layout

1.2 Development Trend of Automotive Smart Cockpit Design

2 Automotive Smart Cockpit Display Design Trends

2.1 Status Quo of Cockpit Display Design

2.2 Cockpit Display Design Trends

2.3 Overview of Smart Surface Technology



3 Automotive Smart Cockpit HMI Design Trends

3.1 Status Quo of Automotive Cockpit HMI Design

3.2 Cockpit HMI Design Trends

3.3 Cockpit HMI Design of Main Suppliers



4 Application Trends of Automotive Smart Haptic Feedback Technology

4.1 Overview of Touch Feedback Technology

4.2 Demand for Touch Feedback Technology

4.3 Touch Feedback Technology Mode (1)

4.4 Touch Feedback Technology Mode (2)

4.5 Touch Feedback Technology Mode (3)

4.6 Industry Chain of Main Touch Feedback Technology

4.7 Main Suppliers of Touch Feedback Technology and Products

4.8 Main Tier1 Suppliers of Touch Feedback Technology and Products

4.9 Touch Feedback Technology Application of OEMs

4.10 Automotive Display Touch System Technology Roadmap

4.11 In-vehicle Haptic Feedback Market Size

4.12 Development Route of In-vehicle Haptic Feedback Technology under Trend of Autonomous Driving Technology



5 Design Trends of Automotive Smart Cockpit Scenario Entertainment

5.1 Status Quo and Trend of Cockpit Scenario Layout

5.2 In-vehicle Game Design Trends

5.3 Metaverse and Smart Cockpit



6 Automotive Smart Cockpit Comfort and Other Design Trends

6.1 Smart Seat Comfort Design

6.2 Intelligent Cockpit Immersive Sound Design

6.3 Application and Design Trends of Ambient Lights in Smart Cockpits

6.4 Other Cockpit Design Trends



