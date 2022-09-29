Automotive Smart Helmet Market to Record a CAGR of 4.16%, Vendors are Deploying Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

Sep 29, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Smart Helmet Market by Type (Full helmet and Half helmet) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive smart helmet market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 72.71 million.
The automotive smart helmet market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market will be driven by technology innovation and the penetration rate of motorcycle ADAS functionalities. Developed economies of North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market owing to regional market dynamics and the presence of various smart helmet manufacturing vendors. In addition, the market has a large proportion of aftermarket players that offer advanced automotive functionalities. Therefore, investments in helmet design and related technologies are expected to continue during the forecast period.
The automotive smart helmet market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Arai Helmet Europe BV, Borderless Inc., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd., HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L., KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., Locatelli Spa, MOMO Helmets, MT HELMETS, Nexxpro SA, Nolangroup Spa, OGK KABUTO Co. Ltd., Praseus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., SMK Helmets, Steelbird Hi Tech India Ltd., and SUOMY Motorsport Srl.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now
The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into various categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, and investments.
The increased use of electronic components in the automotive industry and its applications are driving the automotive smart helmet market growth. However, factors such as expensive helmet HUD technology may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
- By type, the market has been classified into full helmet and half helmet. The full helmet segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the automotive smart helmet report
|
Automotive Smart Helmet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 72.71 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.98
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arai Helmet Europe BV, Borderless Inc., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd., HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L., KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., Locatelli Spa, MOMO Helmets, MT HELMETS, Nexxpro SA, Nolangroup Spa, OGK KABUTO Co. Ltd., Praseus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., SMK Helmets, Steelbird Hi Tech India Ltd., and SUOMY Motorsport Srl
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
