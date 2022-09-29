Automotive Smart Helmet Market to Record a CAGR of 4.16%, Vendors are Deploying Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Smart Helmet Market by Type (Full helmet and Half helmet) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive smart helmet market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 72.71 million. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Smart Helmet Market 2022-2026

The automotive smart helmet market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market will be driven by technology innovation and the penetration rate of motorcycle ADAS functionalities. Developed economies of North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market owing to regional market dynamics and the presence of various smart helmet manufacturing vendors. In addition, the market has a large proportion of aftermarket players that offer advanced automotive functionalities. Therefore, investments in helmet design and related technologies are expected to continue during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The automotive smart helmet market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Arai Helmet Europe BV, Borderless Inc., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd., HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L., KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., Locatelli Spa, MOMO Helmets, MT HELMETS, Nexxpro SA, Nolangroup Spa, OGK KABUTO Co. Ltd., Praseus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., SMK Helmets, Steelbird Hi Tech India Ltd., and SUOMY Motorsport Srl.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into various categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, and investments.

Key Market Dynamics

The increased use of electronic components in the automotive industry and its applications are driving the automotive smart helmet market growth. However, factors such as expensive helmet HUD technology may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By type, the market has been classified into full helmet and half helmet. The full helmet segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the automotive smart helmet report

Related Reports

Sports Bicycle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sports bicycle market share is expected to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Balance Bike Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The balance bike market share is expected to increase by USD 898.35 million from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Smart Helmet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 72.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arai Helmet Europe BV, Borderless Inc., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd., HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L., KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., Locatelli Spa, MOMO Helmets, MT HELMETS, Nexxpro SA, Nolangroup Spa, OGK KABUTO Co. Ltd., Praseus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., SMK Helmets, Steelbird Hi Tech India Ltd., and SUOMY Motorsport Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Full helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Full helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Full helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Full helmet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Full helmet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Half helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Half helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Half helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Half helmet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Half helmet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arai Helmet Europe BV

Exhibit 89: Arai Helmet Europe BV - Overview



Exhibit 90: Arai Helmet Europe BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Arai Helmet Europe BV - Key offerings

10.4 Caberg Spa

Exhibit 92: Caberg Spa - Overview



Exhibit 93: Caberg Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Caberg Spa - Key offerings

10.5 Dainese Spa

Exhibit 95: Dainese Spa - Overview



Exhibit 96: Dainese Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Dainese Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L.

S.A.R.L. Exhibit 101: HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L. - Overview

S.A.R.L. - Overview

Exhibit 102: HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L. - Product / Service

S.A.R.L. - Product / Service

Exhibit 103: HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L. - Key offerings

10.8 Locatelli Spa

Exhibit 104: Locatelli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 105: Locatelli Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Locatelli Spa - Key offerings

10.9 MOMO Helmets

Exhibit 107: MOMO Helmets - Overview



Exhibit 108: MOMO Helmets - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: MOMO Helmets - Key offerings

10.10 MT HELMETS

Exhibit 110: MT HELMETS - Overview

HELMETS - Overview

Exhibit 111: MT HELMETS - Product / Service

HELMETS - Product / Service

Exhibit 112: MT HELMETS - Key offerings

10.11 Nexxpro SA

Exhibit 113: Nexxpro SA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Nexxpro SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Nexxpro SA - Key offerings

10.12 Nolangroup Spa

Exhibit 116: Nolangroup Spa - Overview



Exhibit 117: Nolangroup Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Nolangroup Spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.