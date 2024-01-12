Automotive Smart Key Fob Market size to grow by USD 4.59 billion with a CAGR of 5.36% from 2023 to 2028; New Research Report Emphasizes the Potential for Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Future Projections

News provided by

Technavio

12 Jan, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive smart key fob market is estimated to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%. The automotive smart key fob market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. The market is segmented based on Type, including remote keyless entry systems and passive keyless entry systems. It further segments the market by Application, encompassing single-function and multi-function. Additionally, the report provides Region segmentation, covering APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2024-2028
An essential driver of the Automotive Smart Key Fob Market is the escalating integration of automotive electronics. This growth aligns with key functionalities like Keyless Entry and Remote Start, boosted by Bluetooth Connectivity. Moreover, features such as Biometric Access and robust Vehicle Security augment consumer confidence. Continuous innovations ensuring prolonged Battery Life, Wireless Charging, and NFC (Near Field Communication) capabilities, combined with Smart Device Integration and GPS Tracking, amplify the allure of these advanced key fobs in the automotive landscape.

Company Offering:

ALPHA Corp: The company offers automotive smart key fobs such as remote control key, intelligent key, and mechanical key.

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd: The company offers automotive smart key fobs such as remote keyless entry systems for automobiles, which lets vehicle users reserve a car, receive a key, and even unlock and lock cars.

Continental AG: The company offers automotive smart key fob services such as remote keyless entry for entry protection vehicles.

A few prominent companies that offer automotive smart key fob market are ALPHA Corp., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dormakaba Holding AG, Firstech LLC, Giesecke Devrient GmbH, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Huf Hulsbeck and Furst GmbH and Co KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JPM Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Thales Group, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and STRATTEC SECURITY Corp.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • APAC accounts for 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Australia are some of the key countries fuelling the market growth in APAC. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

  • Key Trend -  An influential trend sculpting the Automotive Smart Key Fob Market is the emergence of vehicles featuring virtual keys. This shift is driven by sophisticated Encryption Technology and Gesture Control, ensuring enhanced security. Innovations like Tamper Alert and Solar Charging amplify theft deterrence and sustainability. Mobile App Support and Over-the-Air Updates facilitate seamless user experiences, complementing features like Auto-Lock/Unlock and Car Finder. Moreover, durable materials, ergonomic design, and personalized User Profiles redefine convenience in these advanced smart key fobs.
  • Major Challenges - A significant obstacle impeding Automotive Smart Key Fob Market growth is the substantial cost and replacement expenses associated with these devices. While innovations like Proximity Sensing and Touchscreen Interfaces enhance functionality, high prices hinder accessibility. Features such as Panic Buttons and Customizable Buttons add value but contribute to elevated costs. Moreover, advanced functionalities like Waterproofing and Voice Activation, coupled with LED Indicators and Frequency Hopping, escalate the overall expense. Balancing features with affordability for Multi-Vehicle Compatibility remains a challenge in this market landscape.

 Market Segmentation

  • The market growth by the remote keyless entry systems segment is significant during the forecast period. The automotive remote keyless entry system segment comprises an electronic lock that enables the user of the vehicle to gain physical access that enables the locking and unhooking option operation without using the conventional mechanical key.  Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment.

