Automotive SoC Market to Register a Stout Growth of US$ 26,800.5 Mn by 2028 end - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive SoC Market: Overview

Increasing electrification of automobiles coupled with government initiatives and technological advancements promoting safe driving are crucial factors accelerating the demand for automotive systems-on-chips (SoC) in the coming years. The global automotive SoC market was valued at US$ 12,007.6 Mn in 2017. However, considering that the engineering marvel- autonomous cars have captured the attention of many in the automobile landscape, the global automotive SoC market is likely to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.7%, standing at an estimated market valuation of 26,800.5 Mn by 2028. In terms of application, infotainment systems will dominate the automotive SoC market, with approximately 63% of the total market share. Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) segment, is expected to grow at maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Deployment of automotive SoC is projected to remain high in passenger cars through 2028.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg )





Automotive SoC Market in for a Notable Growth Phase through 2028

In a recently released intelligence outlook by Future Market Insights, the global automotive SoC market will exhibit a high growth rate - predominantly driven by technological advances and an expanding application base of automotive SoC, especially in electric/hybrid cars. FMI also marks rapid technological advances enabling near-real time object identification to continue fueling the growth of automotive SoC market through 2028. Increasing demand for connected cars and government regulations guarding the connected car ecosystems are decisive factors impacting the demand and adoption of automotive SoC, globally.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7247

Increased R&D and Vehicle Electrification Key Factors Fuelling Automotive SoC Adoption

Leading automakers are investing in R&D of vehicle automation to meet the consumer demands and provide a seamless in-car and driving experience. Advancements including speech recognition, audio and video sensing, image compatibilities, GPS and radar capabilities, advanced driver assistance, advanced security and safety, and IC-integrated LED front lighting, all play a crucial role in vehicle automation, which are integrated using SoC. Another factor projected to fuel the adoption of automotive SoC, is the increasing electrification in hybrid and electric vehicles. Cellular technologies and telematics are widely adopted as a means to stay connected in autonomous cars.

Government Initiatives Supporting Electric Vehicles Production to Strengthen Automotive SoC Market

Governments are taking initiatives to promote and expand the manufacturing sector. Moreover, they are also reducing regulatory complexities to enhance manufacturing efficiency. Initiatives to improve vehicle emission levels and fuel-efficient systems are also picking pace. Such government initiatives are supplementing the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, and attracting global companies to invest in the semiconductors industry and related integrated chips, further consolidating the growth of automotive SoC market globally.

Preview Analysis Global Automotive SoC Market Segmentation By Application - Infotainment Systems, ADAS, Others; By Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-soc-market

Growing Demand for Luxury Commercial Vehicles to Create Investment Opportunities for Automotive SoC Manufacturers

On the other hand, dynamic import tariffs and taxes imposed on electronic instruments and consumer electronic goods in regions like North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe, is affecting the sales of semiconductors and related electronic chips in these regions. Decreasing sales of semiconductors and other chips is projected to restrain the automotive SoC market, globally.

In terms of opportunities, growing demand for luxury commercial vehicles in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is creating huge market opportunities for automotive SoC manufacturers. Top manufacturers such as VOLVO, Daimler/Chrysler, and Bharat Benz are focusing on next generation driving experiences in their commercial vehicles, integrated with SoC. Automotive SoC provide storage space for rich infotainment multimedia data, advanced software and applications, among other benefits.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7247

More from FMI's Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Market Intelligence:

Smart Mining Market Segmentation By Automated Equipment - Driller & Breaker, Load Haul Dump, Mining Excavator, Robotic Truck, Others; By Component - Hardware, Solution, and Service (Engineering & Maintenance, Consulting, Product Training, and Implementation & Integration Service): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-mining-market

Segmentation By Automated Equipment - Driller & Breaker, Load Haul Dump, Mining Excavator, Robotic Truck, Others; By Component - Hardware, Solution, and Service (Engineering & Maintenance, Consulting, Product Training, and Implementation & Integration Service): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-mining-market Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Segmentation By Application - Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Engineering, Others; By Hardware - Hardware, Display, Processor, Sensors, User Interface Ics, Power Management Ics, Others, Software, Services; By Devices - Head Mounted Display, Handheld Devices, Head-Up Display, Smart Glasses, Others; By End User - Consumer, Commercial / Enterprise; By Technology - Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

Segmentation By Application - Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Engineering, Others; By Hardware - Hardware, Display, Processor, Sensors, User Interface Ics, Power Management Ics, Others, Software, Services; By Devices - Head Mounted Display, Handheld Devices, Head-Up Display, Smart Glasses, Others; By End User - Consumer, Commercial / Enterprise; By Technology - Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market Set Top Box Market Segmentation By Product- Cable Set-Top Boxes, Satellite Set-Top Boxes, IPTV Set-Top Boxes, OTT (Over the Top) Devices; Video Quality- Standard-Definition Set-Top Boxes, High-Definition Set-Top Boxes: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/set-top-box-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Market Insights

Contact Us



616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,



Valley Cottage, NY 10989,



United States



T: +1-347-918-3531



F: +1-845-579-5705



T (UK): + 44-(0)-20-7692-8790



Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com





FMI Blog: http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE Future Market Insights